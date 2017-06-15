'Visions of a Life' is coming in September

It’s been just two years since the release of Wolf Alice‘s debut album ‘My Love Is Cool‘. They’ve kept busy, starting the Bands 4 Refugees movement and contributing to the Ghostbusters soundtrack last year – but they’ve also found time to write and record a new album, and we’ve already heard the first new music from it, ‘Yuk Foo’. Here’s everything you need to know about album two.

What’s the new album called?

‘Visions of a Life’.

When’s it out?

September 29.

What new songs have we heard?

The first and only official release so far is ‘Yuk Foo’, which you can hear below. The furious lyrics – “You bore me to death / Deplore me? No I don’t give a shit” – are open to interpretation, says vocalist and guitarist Ellie Rowsell, “so that anyone who was frustrated at something could have it as their anthem.” But she says her own spin is “being sick and fed up of certain expectations. For me a lot of it is about being a young woman. Even the shit, everyday wolf-whistle thing. As I get older, I feel like: ‘Why have I always put up with that?’ When I sing that kind of song, it’s everything that I want to do when that happens.”

Since the release of ‘My Love is Cool’, Wolf Alice have also put out this contribution to the Ghostbusters soundtrack – ‘Ghoster’. Check it out below:

What’s the tracklisting?

1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life

If you check out Wolf Alice’s recent Twitter activity you’ll also see lyrical snapshots from each of the songs – as with the wonderfully named ‘Sadboy’ below:

Have we seen the artwork yet?

No, but we have seen the artwork for ‘Yuk Foo’, which you can see below:

What can we expect from the new album?

It’s been produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, a friend and colleague of Beck, who produced Paramore’s last two albums (‘Paramore’ and ‘After Laughter’) and also worked on M83’s ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’ and ‘Junk’ – among many other credits as a songwriter, musician and producer.

‘Visions of a Life’ was mixed by Tom Elmhirst, who in the past couple of years has worked on Adele’s ’25’, David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’, Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’, Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ and London Grammar’s ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’.

The latest press materials suggest opener ‘Heavenward’ will form quite a contrast with ‘Yuk Foo’ – it’s a shoegazey track with “vaulting vocals” – while closer ‘Visions of a Life’ lasts an epic eight minutes.

In their interview with Radio 1’s Annie Mac, Ellie Rowsell said: “It’s all pretty varied. I think we wanted to come out with a big bang so that’s why we chose ‘Yuk Foo’ to begin with, but everything else is pretty different to that.”

What are Wolf Alice’s tour plans?

US tour – July

Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL (July 5)

The Basement, Columbus, OH (6)

Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington DC (7)

The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA (8)

Great Scott, Boston, MA (10)

Rough Trade, Brooklyn, NY (11)

Club AE, Pittsburgh, PA (13)

Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO (15)

The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO (16)

Globe Hall, Denver, CO (18)

Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA (21)

Star Theater, Portland, OR (22)

Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA (24)

The Echo, Los Angeles, CA (26)

European tour – October/November

La Maroquinerie, Paris, France (Oct 27)

Botanique/Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium (28)

Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany (30)

Mojo, Hamburg, Germany (Nov 1)

Luxor, Koln, Germany (2)

Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands (3)

02 Academy, Bristol, UK (8)

02 Apollo, Manchester, UK (9)

Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK (11)

02 Academy, Newcastle, UK (13)

Rock City, Nottingham, UK (15)

02 Academy, Birmingham, UK (16)

UEA, Norwich, UK (17)

02 Academy, Leeds, UK (18)

Dome, Brighton, UK (20)

02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK (21)

Alexandra Palace, London, UK (24)

Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK (27)

Olympia, Dublin, Ireland (28)