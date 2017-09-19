It turns out a hidden file called 'flog' runs the classic 1984 game NES Golf

Owners of the Nintendo Switch are attempting to work out an official way to boot a file in their consoles’ firmware labelled ‘flog’, after some users managed to launch it and play the game hidden within: the 1984 classic NES Golf.

According to Switchbrew, it’s possible to launch the file by “setting the system date to July 11 and performing a currently unknown motion with the two Joy-Con”.

There is currently no ‘official’ way to launch the game, but that hasn’t stopped modders from working their magic and sharing screenshots:

Eurogamer suggests the ‘flog’ file – which includes both NES Golf and the Switch’s in-built NES emulator – would have been “baked into the system’s firmware” as a test, so Nintendo could ensure NES games will run on the Switch. This is because Nintendo is due to launch a paid online service called Virtual Console in future, which will allow Switch users to play a range of classic NES games on their Switch consoles.

Though no release date has been set for the Virtual Console scheme, a range of vintage arcade games are coming to the Switch very soon under the ‘Arcade Archives’ initiative. September 27 will see the classic arcade game Mario Bros. landing on the console, with more games set to arrive in future, including Pinball and Super Mario Bros.