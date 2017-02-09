Since 1985, Pet Shop Boys have notched up 22 Top 10 hits in the UK Singles Chart, including 4 iconic Number Ones. And now, they’re Godlike Genius award winners at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, which take place on February 15.

So, if you’ve got tickets to see Neil and Chris at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, on their upcoming tour or at Bestival, where they’re one of the headliners, isn’t it time you thought about which one of your Pet Shop Boys’ T-shirts you’re going to be wearing?

Here are a few NME Merch favourites from their collection to get you inspired:

Pet Shop Boys Go West T-Shirt

Pet Shop Boys performed this dance classic in 1992 when asked to perform at The Hacienda nightclub in Manchester for an AIDS charity event. Although Neil couldn’t remember the lyrics during the actual performance, the song was released as an official single. The accompanying computer-generated video for the track was later nominated for a ‘Best Short Form Music Video’ Grammy Award.

Pet Shop Boys West End Girls T-Shirt

The duo’s debut single was released twice, becoming a dance hit upon its first release and then a Number One when re-recorded in 1986. It won ‘Best Single’ at the Brit Awards and ‘Best International Hit’ at the Ivor Novello Awards in 1987. Whether you’re an East End Boy or a West End Girl or neither, this shirt’ll look pretty good on you.

Pet Shop Boys Sunglasses T-Shirt

Always wearing his trademark sunglasses, Chris Lowe is often depicted as a spectator in the duo’s videos and shoots. Pay tribute to the mysterious Pet Shop Boy with this T-shirt.

Pet Shop Boys Helmet T-Shirt

As part of the marketing for their single ‘Go West’, Neil wore a blue costume and Chris wore a yellow one. Both of them had hemispheric helmets that corresponded with their looks and this, as a result, is a T-shirt that shows you know your stuff about Pet Shop Boys.

Pet Shop Boys Cones T-Shirt

Inspired by the orange album artwork of ‘Very’, the duo wore these conical hats in the video for ‘Can You Forgive Her,’ with matching white overalls and glasses.

Pet Shop Boys Silhouette T-Shirt

It’s subtle, but those hairlines are unmistakably those of Neil and Chris in their early days, during which time ‘West End Girls’, ‘Suburbia’, ‘It’s a Sin’, ‘What Have I Done to Deserve This?’, ‘Always on my Mind’, ‘Heart’, ‘Domino Dancing’, ‘Left to My Own Devices’ and ‘It’s Alright’ all reached the Top Ten in the Singles Chart.

The Pet Shop Boys 2017 dates:

February

Leeds First Direct Arena (February 18)

Manchester Arena (19)

Glasgow Clyde Auditorium (21)

Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre (22)

Birmingham Barclaycard Arena (24)

Bournemouth International Centre (26)

March

Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust show) (2)

July

Henley Festival (6)

August

Festival on the Wall (4)

