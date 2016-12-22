New Noel Gallagher Album: Everything You Need To Know

We’ve heard plenty about Liam Gallagher’s upcoming solo debut – but in 2017 older brother Noel is also shaping up to release his third solo record. Here’s what we know so far about ‘Chasing Yesterday’s follow-up, including release date, potential tour dates and more.

When is Noel Gallagher’s new album going to be released?

Recent reports suggest that there’s still work happening on the upcoming record, but Noel himself has revealed that he’s got a deadline for when he wants it to be completely finished. “I think we’re into the home straight now. I’ve been given the deadline which is to have everything finished – mastered, artwork, videos, the lot – done by the time I go to Glastonbury in June,” he told 6 Music in December 2016. This means that we might not hear a new album until late 2017, if he indeed gets everything done in this prospective timeline.

Jenn Five

What can we expect from Noel Gallagher’s new album?

Speaking to NME in April 2016, Noel revealed that for his third solo record he’ll be mixing things up in the creative process. “I am doing something different this time, to amuse myself – I am writing in the studio for the first time. As a rule I’ve not allowed myself to go in with any completed songs, so I am writing in there, it’s happening all around me during the day.”

“Usually I’ll go in, play a song, record an acoustic version of it and then I’ll think of something and we’ll head toward it. Everything we do is a forward motion toward that point. When you’re writing in the studio you don’t know where you’re going, so the flavour of it all can constantly shift. It’s a bit chaotic but the end results are great so far.”

While his first solo album ‘Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ didn’t deviate massively from the Oasis sound, follow-up ‘Chasing Yesterday’ was lauded for its adoption of more psychedelic elements – something which many hoped he would carry into whatever music he makes next.

In May 2016, producer and collaborator David Holmes told Gigwise that fans may be caught off-guard by the record’s sound. “People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, uptempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo. This one is quite fun.”

Noel elaborated on the album’s sound in an interview in June 2016, insisting that it’s shaping up to be a “rock’n’roll record”. “Can I point out that it’s not electronic? Everyone thinks that it’s an electronic record, and it isn’t,” Noel told Canadian publication Exclaim. “Well, not yet, anyway. The first six tracks aren’t electronic. For some reason they all associate David [Holmes] with electronic music. To be honest, I was hoping we might do something electronic, but it’s turning out to be a rock’n’roll record, which is fine with me.”

Press

Have we heard any songs from it yet?

So far we haven’t heard any confirmed new material from the album, but fans have been speculating that a pair of well-known unreleased songs could make it onto the new album.

‘God Help Us All’ and ‘Makes Me Wanna Cry’ have been heard by fans at sound checks, and in 2012 Noel said, “I’m going to finish that one [God Help Us All] as well. I have got little bits of songs knocking around that I have managed to finish off as I’m not in the band anymore. All in good time”.

It’s not hard to believe either- songs like ‘Stop The Clocks’ and ‘If I Had A Gun’ were heard long before they were finally recorded and released on his solo debut. Whether the same will happen again with these songs is unknown, but there’s a fair chance that he might finally put these out once and for all.

Have we seen the album artwork yet?

No album artwork just yet.

Is Noel Gallagher touring in 2017?

At the moment no tour dates have been announced. Providing the album is all done and dusted by the time he heads off to Glastonbury (as a punter, mind) the earliest we could expect some live dates in 2017 will be at the end of the year.