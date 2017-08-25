She’s publicly airing all her ‘Bad Blood’

Taylor Swift broke the Internet this morning, dropping the defiant, anthemic ‘Look What You Made Me Do’. Borrowing bits from Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ and with blisteringly assertive lyrics, it’s the final stage in Swift’s transformation from country-crossover princess to dark-pop queen.

As expected, Swiftie’s return has got fans talking. Lyrically ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is a no holds barred attack – but an attack on who?

We’ve taken a listen, or 45, and here’s who it could be…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

History

The Taylor-Kimye beef is common knowledge, having started way back in 2009 when Taylor won the Best Female Video at the VMAs, and Kanye hopped on stage and gave his infamous “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, but Beyonce had the best record of all time…” speech.

It had seemingly all been patched up, but then last year Kanye dropped ‘Famous’ with lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that bitch famous.” Taylor was outspoken about how she was offended by the lyrics, and Kim K got involved showing alleged receipts in the form of a video that shows Kanye ringing Tay about the song to get her approval. Keeping up? Good.

When ‘Famous’ was released, Taylor then put out a statement saying that she didn’t know he’d use the word ‘bitch’, and she never heard the song, posting on Instagram: “While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

Why could it be them?

The cover of Taylor’s new album ‘Reputation’ bears a striking similarity to Kanye’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’, could this be a dig at the rapper?

Additionally, following Taylor’s social media blackout where she deleted everything, the first thing she posted online was some videos of what looks like a snake – which could be a reference to the thousands of snake emojis that were posted across her Instagram following Kim Kardashian’s release of the video.

And then there are the lyrics: “I don’t like your little games, I don’t like your tilted stage” (Kanye used a tilted stage on his Saint Pablo tour) and “The role you made me play: of the fool, No, I don’t like you” (this could relate to the ongoing beef between Taylor and Kimye).

Katy Perry

The background

Another infamous beef, the duo had previously been pally – even singing Perry’s hit ‘Hot n Cold’ together at a Swift concert; but that all went south in 2013, when Katy Perry allegedly poached three of Taylor Swift’s dancers from her Red World Tour. In 2014 Tay revealed that a song from her upcoming album (now known to be ‘Bad Blood’) was about another female pop star, and it’s commonly assumed that it’s about Perry.

Taylor’s ex Calvin Harris then all but confirmed the beef, when he was angrily tweeting about Taylor Swift’s writing credit on the ‘This Is What You Came For’ . The EDM producer tweeted: “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy.” In short, the duo don’t get on.

Why could it be her?

“How you laugh when you lie, You said the gun was mine,” Taylor states, which could relate to Katy Perry’s statements on Carpool Karaoke that their entire falling out was started by Swift.

And then the lyrics “I don’t like your tilted stage,” could also refer to Katy Perry – as she used a tilted stage in her Grammy performance.

Calvin Harris

History

This is looking like a less likely option – but what if it’s about Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris?

The duo were dating for 15 months, and were said to have split amicably; but then it all kicked off when it was leaked that Taylor Swift co-wrote parts of Harris’ Rihanna collab, ‘This Is What You Came For’ under a pseudonym. In a series of Tweets Calvin criticised his former girlfriend for trying to make him “look bad” adding:

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do”

Why it could be him?

These lyrics: “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me” – could this be about when it was revealed that Taylor was a co-writer on ‘This Is What You Came For’, and not being able to trust she’d get the recognition?

And what about: “I don’t like your kingdom keys, They once belonged to me” – could the kingdom be a reference to chart success, and how Calvin is now a top contender in the charts, which used to be entirely dominated by Taylor?

Demi Lovato

History

The duo have always had bad blood, and Demi has called Taylor out several times. In an interview with Glamour magazine she commented on Swift’s “squad” being too thin (she said: “I don’t see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body. It’s kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it’s not real,”) and how Taylor was wrong for “tearing down” Katy Perry (“And I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment.”).

Why could it be her?

Taylor has always kept fairly quiet on the Demi Lovato beef – so this could be the moment she finally speaks out.

DJ David Mueller

History

Earlier this month an eight-person jury unanimously found radio DJ David Mueller guilty of assault and battery, following an incident at a fan meet-and-greet in 2013, when he groped Swift.

Why it could be him?

These lyrics: “I don’t like your perfect crime, How you laugh when you lie, You said the gun was mine”. They could refer to Taylor’s recent time in court, with Mueller denying the allegations against him.

The media in general

History

After a period of near unanimous praise, Taylor Swift has been put through the ringer by the media recently. The allegations, the speculation, the instantly jumping to side against her – it wouldn’t be surprising if she hit out at the press on her latest record.

Why it could be them?

Firstly – look at the album artwork – it already looks like she’s hitting out at the media for the amount of coverage they give her every move:

Also the lyrics: “The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama, But not for me, not for me” could refer to the huge amount of news stories that are run about Taylor.