Game of Thrones‘ cast members all have pretty interesting CVs. You may remember Jerome Flynn (Bronn) achieved three number one singles as part of his old pop duo called Robson & Jerome; Rory McCann (The Hound) was the star of a porridge advert; and Paul Kaye (Thoros of Myr) played a trolling celebrity interviewer called Dennis Pennis.
A less well-known one is Peter Dinklage’s one-time punk/rap/funk band, Whizzy. Unfortunately there’s no video footage of it online, but Dinklage was the frontman of this thing back in the early ’90s, and there’s plenty of photo material to prove it. Check it out below.
Strong start
The earliest picture we have of the crew is this one from 1993.
Outfit change
You’d expect the music to be pretty darn eclectic from the variety of garb on display here.
Vibetown central
Reports say they played funk/rap/punk, which suggests they’d sound a bit like Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Vox: Peter Dinklage
Dinklage was co-frontman of the band.
Face-off
“I was pretty angry back then”, Dinklage says of his time in Whizzy.
A multi-talented man
As well as singing in the band, Dinklage also played the cornet – you can see it in his right hand.
Peter the trumpeter
That’s it, we’re putting out an open request for archived Whizzy recordings.