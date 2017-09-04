7 images

“I was pretty angry back then”

Game of Thrones‘ cast members all have pretty interesting CVs. You may remember Jerome Flynn (Bronn) achieved three number one singles as part of his old pop duo called Robson & Jerome; Rory McCann (The Hound) was the star of a porridge advert; and Paul Kaye (Thoros of Myr) played a trolling celebrity interviewer called Dennis Pennis.

A less well-known one is Peter Dinklage’s one-time punk/rap/funk band, Whizzy. Unfortunately there’s no video footage of it online, but Dinklage was the frontman of this thing back in the early ’90s, and there’s plenty of photo material to prove it. Check it out below.