All the places in London you might spot Frank Ocean this week

He's in town for Lovebox - and this is where you could find him hanging out

Frank Ocean likes London and London likes Frank Ocean. This much is true – he spent over a year living in the capital, as revealed in an interview with the New York Times, which also said he spent his time in the capital riding electric bikes around the city, making new pals and going on dates. He’s just like you and me! Only better at writing songs. The elusive artist is heading back to the UK this week to play Lovebox in Victoria Park and we’re rather excited. With Frank back on his old turf, we’ve compiled a list of the places in London where you might him this week.

Abbey Road

Frank recorded parts of 2016’s ‘Blonde’ at the iconic recording studio in North West London, which he jazzed up by bringing in some lovely flower arrangements, according to the New York Times. He might swing by to make sure the equipment’s still all in check or, maybe, record some new tracks. We hope.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Getting sushi in Soho

He did it in 2015 – maybe he’ll do it again in 2017. I mean, the man’s got to eat, hasn’t he?

Going to gigs

My favorite artist of all timeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee A post shared by KING BOAT #fortheyouth (@lilyachty) on Sep 23, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

Last year Frank went to the Garage in Highbury to check out Lil Yachty’s first ever UK show. Rumours he nipped into the Wetherspoons opposite for a pint of the guest ale are unconfirmed.

James Blake’s house

The pair aren’t just collaborators, but good pals too. James Blake is from London, so it makes sense that Frank’ll stop by for tea and cake.

This coffee shop in Fitzrovia

Frank’s been spotted in Workshop Coffee in Central London and it sounds like he’s a regular too. Hang around outside like a total Frank Stan and you might just see him. If not, just get a bag of beans instead and pretend you weren’t whistling ‘Ivy’ to yourself.