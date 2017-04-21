One year ago, fans around the world gathered together to mourn the news that Prince had died at the age of 57.

Interviews with the incomparable star were rare, but in 1996, The Artist Formerly Known As Prince, as he styled himself at the time, invited several publications, including NME, to his home in Minnesota as he geared up to release his monstrous triple album ‘Emancipation’. The result was a revealing, funny and frankly bizarre interview with journalist Sylvia Patterson. Here are some of the best and wisest quotes from Prince’s fourth and final NME cover feature.

On his youthful ego

“I had a massive ego. Massive. But that’s not such a bad thing. Because at least you’re aspiring to be something, you consider yourself great because you want to be great.”

On religion

“I do feel like a punk, because no-one believes in God anymore”

On nature

“If you put a loaf of bread on the table, it turns into medicine and to me that is incredible. The bread will eventually take care of itself. That’s nature, that’s the Truth.”

On the rock and roll lifestyle

“I know those paths of excess, drugs, sex and alcohol – all those experiences can be funky, they can be very funky, but they’re just paths, a diversion, not the answer…”

On freedom

“I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

On life

“Everyone has their own experience. That’s why we are here, to go through our experience, to learn, to go down those paths and eventually you may have gone down so many paths and learned so much that you don’t have to come back again.”

On his talent

“I’m no different to anyone. Yes, I have fame and wealth and talent, but I certainly don’t consider myself any better than anyone who has no fame, wealth or talent. People fascinate me. They’re amazing! Life fascinates me! And I’m no more fascinated by my own life than by anyone else’s.