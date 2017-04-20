When are we getting a new Queens album and what the heck will it sound like? Here's everything we know so far.

It’s four years since Queens of the Stone Age released star-studded album ‘...Like Clockwork’. Since then, Josh Homme and co. have focused on new projects and collaborations. But 2017 is all about QOTSA, with a new record out imminently.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new Queens of the Stone Age album:

When is the new Queens of the Stone Age album being released?

The album is slated for release in 2017, after it was confirmed the album was ‘finished’ back in March.

On April 4, the band tweeted what looks to be a new logo – the letter ‘O’ displayed like smashed glass. The image was captioned ‘COMING TWENTYFIVE’ – fans are speculating whether a new track, or an entire album, could arrive by Tuesday April 25, or Saturday May 20.

There are no official details or release dates, however.

What’s the new Queens of the Stone Age album called?

The new album title hasn’t been revealed.

What will the new Queens of the Stone Album sound like?

Josh Homme has offered just a couple of hints about new material. A source close to news.com.au informed the site that there will be no special guests on the album, “which means no cameo from occasional band member and Homme mate Dave Grohl.” It’s a Queens-only affair.

By contrast, 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ was crammed full of guests. Elton John, Alex Turner, Trent Reznor, Mark Lanegan, Dave Grohl were all involved in the band’s most star-studded record to date.

This no-guests approach could result in a back-to-basics QOTSA record – a move that would be welcomed by fans. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen suggested as much when speaking on the 2 Hours With Matt Pinfield podcast back in July 2016. “We’re excited to get back together to follow-up ‘…Like Clockwork’, which was a really, really big record for us, personally… It was a big record for us because it was the hardest record to make. And we’re trying to not do that again. We just want to keep things simpler and try that, I guess,” he said.

Check out the group’s cryptic, abstract studio photos below.

A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

… A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

What have they been doing since ‘…Like Clockwork’?

dfpad-mpu-3

The band played the last show of the ‘…Like Clockwork’ world tour on Halloween 2014. The gig saw the band’s former bassist Nick Oliveri reunited with the group for an encore set at The Forum in Los Angeles. Oliveri – sporting a set of devil horns on his head – took to the stage during the Halloween-themed show to perform six songs, some of which had not been played live by the band in over a decade, including ‘Quick and to the Pointless’, ‘Auto Pilot’ and ‘Another Love Song’.

After announcing plans to ‘take a break’ back in 2015, members splintered off to focus on their own projects. Homme played on Eagles Of Death Metal’s 2015 album ‘Zipper Down’, while he and multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita joined Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders on Iggy Pop’s recent album ‘Post Pop Depression’.

Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen linked up with At the Drive-In and Mastodon members for new project Gone is Gone. Their self-titled debut album came out back in January 2017. He confirmed in an interview with Rolling Stone that each of Gone is Gone’s members would be going back to focus on their regular projects in 2017. “We’ve all been extremely busy writing and recording, and we’re about to get super busy touring the world. So I believe we’re all fulfilled to a certain degree with all we have going on,” he said.

Outside of band duties, Homme was caught up in an ordeal with a fan last July. Footage sees Homme calling the man a “fucking loser” and a “spoiled motherfucker.” Last summer, a lawsuit was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court of Jason Leckrone – a school teacher who says he collects autographs for a hobby.

Where are Queens of the Stone Age touring?

They’ve announced an Australia and Asia tour, including stopovers at Riot Fest, Fuji Rock and Outside Lands.

No European tour dates have been announced so far.

Check out Queens of the Stone Age’s tour dates below.

Montebello, QC, Canada, Amnesia Rockfest (June 25)

Auckland, NZ, Logan Campbell Centre (July 13)

Darwin, NT, Convention Centre (16)

Sydney, NSW, Hordern Pavilion (19)

Melbourne, VIC, Festival Hall (20)

Byron Bay, NSW, North Byron Parklands (21-23)

Niigata, Naeba Ski Resort, Fuji Rock (28-30)

San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands (August 11-13)

Chicago, IL, Douglas Park, Riot Fest (September 15-17)

This blog will be updated as and when information comes in.