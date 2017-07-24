Know your REO Speedwagon from your Ramones?

A band’s logo can tell you many things: what their music’s like, how seriously they take themselves, who can afford a graphic designer. Some logos and fonts are utterly associated with an act, whereas some would be almost unrecognisable if they weren’t accompanied with a moody shot of the band or slapped on an album cover.

Dorothy are selling this awesome alphabet of rock bands – which goes from A to Z using only classic rock bands; but how many do you recognise? Take our quiz to see if you’re to see if you’re wised up on word art, or typography untrained.

