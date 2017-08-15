Who are The Real People – the band Liam Gallagher’s been raving about?

The ex-Oasis legend has been singing the scouse band's praises on Twitter

Last night Liam Gallagher got all excitable on Twitter. Of course he did. As well as bigging up his sons, Lennon and Gene, stating he was the ‘best songwriter in the world’ and suggesting that all of the world’s drugs were done in the 1990s, he sung the praises of a relatively under-the-radar 1990s indie band called The Real People. See below for a string of tweets which don’t, to be fair, make a whole lot of sense. But the enthusiasm? The enthusiasm is clear as day.

But just who are this band that Liam spent the evening heart-eye emoji-ing over?

Formed in the late 1980s by brothers Christ and Tony Griffiths, the band – who are still around today – released their self-titled debut album in 1991. Contemporaries of Inspiral Carpets and Stone Roses, their baggy, proto-Britpop sound had a huge bearing on Oasis – as did the members of the band. When Noel Gallagher was still a roadie for Inspiral Carpets, he reached out to Tony for help recording the eight-track Oasis demo that secured them their record deal.

Paul Moody wrote in NME: “Used to the hard-knock school of the Manchester scene, Oasis were shocked by the co-operation of their scouse mates. ‘Because we’d got our own eight-track studio we let them come down to the Dock Road and record there,’ says Tony. ‘They were quite naive about recording, so we’d show them how to play the songs, how to think about the structure of the songs and the dynamics. We were just helping them because that’s what bands do in Liverpool. I don’t think it’s quite the same in Manchester, because no one had done anything for them before.’”

That demo, known as the ‘Live Demonstration’ tape, has got the Griffiths brothers all over it – as has ‘Definitely Maybe’, which featured many of the same tracks. In fact, Chris penned ‘Rockin’ Chair’ with Noel – which went on to be the b-side of ‘Roll With It’ in 1995.

‘Marshmellow Lane’ – the album that Liam says he listening to while tweeting – is the band’s second album, which was recorded in 1992, but never released. Two singles came out at the time, ‘Believer’ and ‘Too Much Too Young’, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the record was released in full as a download.

The band are still active releasing the last The Real People album, ‘Monday Morning Breakdown’, in 2016, and the Griffiths brothers also pen songs for other artists, too, naming no names (oh, ok, Atomic Kitten, but shhh).