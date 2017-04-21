Record Store Day 2017: we unboxed some of this year’s most exciting releases

We got to touch them and everything.

Happy Record Store Day Eve!

Saturday April 22 marks the 10th annual celebration of independent record shops that is Record Store Day, an event celebrated by over 200 stores across the UK, where over 500 special, limited edition releases will be available for your purchasing pleasure.

Some of you will already be queueing outside Rough Trade, Sounds of The Universe, Spillers, Piccadilly Records, etc,.. but for those that aren’t – or who have a pretty sweet 4G connection – we here at NME have had a early rummage through some of the most exciting RSD releases. NME’s deputy editor Tom Howard and I went through some of the tastiest vinyl on offer for RSD via Facebook Live, and you can now replay our un-boxing experience.

From Iggy Pop and David Bowie to Slick Rick, Kate Tempest, Elastica, Slaves, Gerard Way and loads and loads more, we dug deep into this year’s lovely glut of offerings and found out what treats await you come tomorrow.

If you’re still wondering what to spend your money on come tomorrow, click here for a full list of Record Store Day 2017 releases.

And if you just want to cut to the chase, here are NME’s Record Store Day faves. Have fun tomorrow, guys and good luck nabbing some swag.