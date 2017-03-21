Don't go to this pub expecting a quiet night

As far as internet challenges go these days, they’re usually pretty straight forward. The Ice Bucket Challenge required people to chuck a bucket of freezing water over the head. Easy. The recent Mannequin Challenge craze was literally about standing motionless for as long as possible. But the Cover For Me Challenge? Well that’s a little bit more tricky.

The test, as set by boozer The Gun in Hackney as a part of their famed Music Is The Answer music quiz, requires a healthy dollop of ingenuity – and some decent time management. Essentially, your team has to recreate an album cover in 10 minutes or less with whatever is around, with the best version of it picking up some valuable points in the process.

Now, they’ve shared some of the best, worst, most bizarre and most troubling in a Tumblr blog. Below are some of the ones that absolutely nailed it, some decent efforts, and a few harrowing reinterpretations of album covers we never want to see again.

Placebo – ‘Placebo’

Placebo – Placebo Placebo – Placebo

Wasnatch – ‘Front To Back’

Wasnatch – Front to back Wasnatch – Front to back

The Prodigy – ‘Music For The Jilted Generation’

Prodigy – Music for the jilted generatio… Prodigy – Music for the jilted generation

The Strokes – ‘Is This It’

The Strokes – Is this it The Strokes – Is this it

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – ‘Let Love In’

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Let love i… Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Let love in

DMX – ‘Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood’

DMX – Flesh of my flesh, blood of my blo… DMX – Flesh of my flesh, blood of my blood

Roxy Music – ‘Country Life’

Roxy Music – Country life Roxy Music – Country life

Stereophonics – ‘Performance and Cocktails’

Stereophonics – Performance and cocktail… Stereophonics – Performance and cocktails

Devo – ‘Freedom of Choice’

Devo – Freedom of choice Devo – Freedom of choice

Madonna – ‘Confessions On The Dance Floor’

Madonna – Confessions on a dance floor Madonna – Confessions on a dance floor

2 Live Crew – ‘As Nasty As They Wanna Be’