How and where to remember David Bowie this month – all the best events and releases

On January 10th, it’ll have been a year since the death of David Bowie. But before you restart the deluge of tears you no doubt sobbed 12 months ago, take a look at all these wonderful ways to celebrate the man and his music that are happening across the country this month and onwards.

January 8

V&A, London

London’s Victoria & Albert Museum – which was the first place to hold the epic David Bowie Is retrospective in 2013 – will honour Bowie on what would have been his 70th birthday. The day-long event will take place in the museum’s lecture theatre and see informal singing sessions lead by choirmaster Sam Coates, as well as talks by Bowie historian Nicholas Pegg, Bowie’s artwork designed Jonathan Barnbrook and theatre critic Matt Wolf. There’ll also be a screening of David Bowie Is Happening Now, about the 2013 exhibition.

January 10

Nationwide

As part of the London Short Film Festival, three short Bowie based movies will be shown at cinemas across the country, for one night only. They’ll be showing 1967’s The Image, which was only screened in sex cinemas and features a 20 year old Bowie as well as 1984’s Jazzin For Blue Jean. The London Picturehouse screening will also feature 1975’s Cracked Actor – a film made for BBC’s Omnibus about Bowie’s Diamond Dogs tour, and will see directors Michael Armstrong, Alan Yentob and Julien Temple taking part in a live Q&A session.

January 7, 9pm

BBC2

The Beeb will screen a brand new film about the last five years of Bowies life, featuring unseen and unheard footage and music from the creative process behind his final two albums, ‘The Next Day’ and ‘Blackstar’. The film is directed by Francis Whately and follows his 2013 doc David Bowie: Five Years.

January 9, 10pm

Radio 2

Martin Kemp heads up this radio documentary looking into one of Bowie’s most iconic songs. Photographer Mick Rock, music publisher Bob Grace and Lazarus actor Sophie Anne Caruso are amongst those interviewed.

Sound and Vision Limited Edition 40th Anniversary 7” Picture Disc

February 10

Celebrate Bowie with some lovely, gorgeous vinyl. This picture disc features a remastered version of the classic Low single, as well as the first physical release of the 2013 remix of the track. The David James images on the vinyl were taken during the filming of The Man Who Fell To Earth.

January 8

London O2 Academy Brixton

Sure, it’s sold out, but beg, steal or borrow tickets to this star-studded Bowie tribute, lead by his old pal Gary Oldman. Former Bowie band members Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mark Plati, Gerry Leonard, Gail Ann Dorsey, Sterling Campbell, Zachary Alford, Holly Palmer and Catherine Russell will all be playing, and there will be a host of other special guests at the charity show.