Season 3 may only just have finished, but Rick And Morty fans are already angling for a fourth season. The wacky animated series has enraptured millions of viewers, and got a niche McDonald’s dipping sauce back on the menu, so when’s it back?

Although a fourth season of the show hasn’t been officially confirmed, the animated show’s co-creator Dan Harmon referred to one in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying: “Now I’m about to do season 4 of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

Here’s everything we know about Rick and Morty season 4.

When will Rick and Morty season 4 be released?

In a really, really long time: that’s all that fans have been told so far about the next season’s release date.

In a post-credits scene in the finale of season three, we saw the return of Mr Poopybutthole, who announced that season four may not be happening for a “really long time” – and he could even have grandkids and a beard by the time the next season arrives.

However, Mr Poopybutthole does reference a ‘Santa Claus beard’ – which could have been a clue to a Christmas 2018 release. There’s typically been a lengthy gap in between each season, with 18 months in between seasons 2 and 3, so this would fit in neatly with the usual timeline.

Adult Swim have also been teasing that it could be a while until the next season on their Twitter:

And the Rick and Morty Twitter account has also said it’s the last new episode for a while:

But fans are wondering whether there could be another episode released sooner. Reddit user TheMistling has outlined a theory where season 3 will actually conclude in the form of a season finale surprise released over the holidays – so could it be back on our scenes by Christmas?

How many episodes will there be?

It’s not yet been confirmed. Seasons 1-3 have all featured 10 or 11 episodes; and initially there were plans for the third season to have 14 episodes (but they ended up with 10).

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-creator of the show Dan Harmon discussed creating 14 episodes for season 4, saying: “I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, “Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now.” The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes.”

Are there any trailers for Rick and Morty season 4 yet?

No trailers have been released yet.

What about guest stars?

With the burgeoning popularity of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 featured the voices of Peter Serafinowicz, Danny Trejo and Joel McHale; but as of yet no guests have been confirmed yet for season 4.

And any idea of the plot?

Season 3 left us with questions, and a lot of them. What happened to Evil Morty? Is there actually a Clone Beth? So there’s every chance that season 4 could be used to tie up these loose threads.

There was a small clue about the content of season 4 in the season 3 finale, when Beth commented that now the family were reunited it would be like season 1 “but more streamlined.” With Jerry and Beth’s divorce seemingly being called off, we could see more antics for the entire Smith family in season 4.