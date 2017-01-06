Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ ‘This Is What You Came For’ has been made into an ’80s ballad – and it’s perfect

It'll make you nostalgic

Everything was better in the ’80s. The music was great, the movies were great and Donald Trump was nowhere near close to becoming President. It was a much simpler time.

Actually, scrap that – I wasn’t actually born in the ’80s, so that may or may not be true. But this new remix, which turns Rihanna and Calvin Harris earworm ‘This Is What You Came For’ into a ’80s-style ballad-like epic, definitely makes you all rose-tinted and nostalgic for an era you never actually knew.

Last year saw someone produce similar wonders from Bieber’s back-catalogue, whipping up ‘What Do You Mean’ and ‘Love Yourself’ as emotive synth-pop bangers with added sax solos. At the time we described them as “as amazingly retro as a Rubik’s Cube drinking a pina colada somewhere on a beach in Miami with Tom Cruise”.

This Calvin/Rihanna re-jig, produced by an internet user/bonafide genius by the name of Saint-Laurent, is a bit more smoother than the Bieber ones but equally as great. Don’t be offended, Calvin/RiRi, but it might just be better than the original.

Now just sit back, watch Crocodile Dundee with a loved one and wait for that hair-guitar solo to chime in. Listen in all its glory above.