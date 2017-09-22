So long old friend

Flappy Bird. The ridiculous retro styled mobile game, where you literally just try to make a bird fly through green pipes without hitting them. On the surface it sounds a bit crap, but as we all discovered in 2013 when it hit the market, it’s actually among the most addictive things in the world.

Love or hate it, Flappy Bird was outrageously successful, and in its prime was rumoured to earn up to $50,000 in ad revenue per day.

But as times change, so does our technology. The iOS 11 update means the game is now unplayable (the new iOS doesn’t support 32-bit apps – and creator Dong Nguyen won’t update the app to 64-bit), rendering our favourite feathered friend deceased.

Now, if you try to get your Flappy fix and you’ve updated to iOS 11 you’re greeted with this message:

Flappy’s creator Nguyen penned a short goodbye on Facebook, thanking players for their support; and now, just like that, Flappy Bird is dead.

Dong Nguyen The original Flappy Bird app is no longer playable on newer iOS from today with the release of iOS 11 🙂 Thank you very much for your playing and supports in the last 4 years.

The game had a tumultuous history in its 4 years with us: after less than a year on the market, in 2014 Nguyen Tweeted saying “I cannot take this anymore” and that Flappy Bird would soon be removed from the App store.

After this happened phones with the app pre-installed were selling for thousands of dollars, and the rumours flew about why the app had been deleted. Was it legal challenges? Was it the sudden fame?

Nguyen himself confirmed why it’d been taken down in an interview with Forbes: because it was too addictive “It happened to become an addictive product. I think it has become a problem. To solve that problem, it’s best to take down Flappy Bird. It’s gone forever.”

But it wasn’t, not for some of us. A lucky few already had the app downloaded before it was removed, free to play a quick game when we were stuck on the bus, or if we were trying to ignore our racist uncle at a family gathering. It was an exclusive club, those who could still escape reality into the wonderful world of Flappy Bird and avoiding green pipes; but now, four years on, he’s really gone.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Flappy fans are now taking the time to collect their thoughts and play one last game, before the upgrade comes:

And the news has hit some pretty hard:

RIP Flappy Bird, 2013-2017. We’ll never forget the irritation you caused when we flew into those green pipes.