Yesterday, it was announced by his family that actor Roger Moore had died, aged 89. He is of course best known for starring in seven James Bond films, including Live and Let Die and Moonraker, as well as TV show The Saint.

Piers Brosnan, Sean Connery and David Craig – all of which also played the martini-swigging, tuxedo-clad secret service agent, 007 – have shared their memories of Moore.

But it’s not just his co-stars that are remembering the longest serving James Bond. Posting to Facebook, script writer Marc Haynes has remembered the time that he met Moore at an airport when he was seven-years-old, and who proved to be the slick, and undoubtedly cool childhood hero we all hoped.

Haynes also divulges on their chance encounter 23 years later – when Haynes was a grown-up, and Moore delightfully kept up the charade. All but guaranteeing he’ll be remembered as the suavest Bond ever. Read the post in full below.