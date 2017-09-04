There's a party going down at NME HQ

The second NME x Estrella Galicia Lock In has been announced, with a date set for Thursday September 28.

This time we’ll be sharing the NME basement with the brilliant Wild Front and INHEAVEN, and you can be part of the action.

50 pairs of tickets are up for grabs through our online ballot. Just head over to the ballot page to enter the competition.

The show will follow Wild Front’s Bestival show next week, and a performance earlier this summer at Glastonbury. Earlier this month, their track for ‘Physics’ was featured in our Best New Tracks round up, titled “Best For Hip Shaking”.

INHEAVEN’s new album comes out today, and we’re pretty impressed. NME’s Thomas Smith called the band, “indie’s most dangerously exciting debut-album-darlings” giving the group four stars in this week’s review. Listen to INHEAVEN’s new album right here.

Our last NME Lock In x Estrella Galicia saw us inviting down Bang Bang Romeo and Pretty Vicious. See pictures from the evening here.