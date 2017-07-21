Selfridges’ Music Matters – an interview with 67

Small venues are an endangered species. According to the Music Venue Trust charity, around 40% of grass-roots music spaces, in which you can catch an emerging artist before they blow up big time, have disappeared in the last 10 years. This has been largely attributed to a grim combination of rising rent prices and prohibitive licensing laws. Luckily, the Music Matters campaign is here to help, raising both awareness and cash for the Music Venue Trust.

Over the next three months, a series of awesome shows will take place at Ultralounge, a swish new venue at Selfridges department store in central London, with the likes of electro-pop singer-songwriter Shura, indie band Ten Fe, R&B star Mabel and south London rappers 67 taking to its 360-degree stage. Last night saw the official opening of the Ultralounge, which boasted a headline performance from 67.

NME caught up with the five-piece to talk about Music Matters and drill, the frenetic, Chicago-born rap sub-genre that, thanks to them, is the sound of London right now.

According to masked man and 67 head honcho LD, the genre is “amped, fast, unexpected, gassed, exciting.” He also claimed drill is catching on much faster that grime did: “Drill’s moving faster than grime, when grime was on its little rise. Grime has always been there but it never got the love it was meant to have until recently. With drill, the speed ain’t stopped, it ain’t slowed down.” The same could be said of 67.