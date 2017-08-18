Nice to see you, to see you nice
National treasure Sir Bruce Forsyth was beloved as the friendly face everybody always wanted to see on telly. From the Generation Game to Strictly Come Dancing, the veteran entertainer had a huge career spanning eight decades.
Earlier today it was announced that Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away, aged 89. In a statement, his manager Ian Wilson said: “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.”
From humble beginnings as a variety show performer, to tv stardom, the icon will be sorely missed.
One thing that Sir Bruce became beloved for was his catchphrases, here are some of his most iconic:
“Nice to see you, to see you nice”
First used in the 70s for The Generation Game, Brucie then carried on using the phrase throughout his career on Strictly.
“Keeeeep dancing!”
Started by Bruce and his co-host Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing – this became the staple ending of each show.
“Oh, wasn’t that a shame”
This one came from his stint presenting The Price is Right. The audience would then chorus back “shame!”
“All right my loves?”
Brucie used this one on The Generation Game, when he had to check the contestants knew how to do a certain task.
“And from everyone here – and I do mean everyone”
Another one from Strictly – this became synonymous with the show.
“What a lovely audience! You’re so much better than last week.”
Used in Play Your Cards Right – this became an iconic quote. Sir Bruce would sometimes say it at the beginning of a show – with the joke being that the same audience was used for multiple recordings.
“Give us a twirl!”
From The Generation Game, Bruce would say this to hostess Anthea Redfern so she could show off her dress.
“You don’t get anything for a pair”
This one’s from Play Your Cards Right – and then the audience would respond “not in this game!”
“What do points make?”
Another Bruce and audience quote – this time Bruce would ask the question, and then the audience would respond: “Prizes!”
“Cuddly toy, cuddly toy!”
Another favourite from The Generation Game – this was used to refer to the one item that always featured on the conveyor belt.