10 images

Nice to see you, to see you nice

National treasure Sir Bruce Forsyth was beloved as the friendly face everybody always wanted to see on telly. From the Generation Game to Strictly Come Dancing, the veteran entertainer had a huge career spanning eight decades.

Earlier today it was announced that Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away, aged 89. In a statement, his manager Ian Wilson said: “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.”

“A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months. With a twinkle in his eye, he responded ‘I’ve been very, very busy… being ill!”

From humble beginnings as a variety show performer, to tv stardom, the icon will be sorely missed.

One thing that Sir Bruce became beloved for was his catchphrases, here are some of his most iconic: