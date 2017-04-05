Skepta – and A$AP Rocky – played a super special charity gig in London. Check out the pics

Skepta played a super-special show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall last night (April 4) for housing and homelessness charity Shelter. Here’s what went down
A$AP Rocky was one of the night’s special guests. The US rapper arrived onstage unannounced to perform ‘Put That On My Set’ with Skepta. The crowd, of course, went wild.
North London’s own Skepta agreed to play the show after expressing a passionate interest in the work of Shelter, who raised a massive £33,000 at the gig via the ballot-only tickets.
There was a lot of love in the room – especially from the gracious star of the show. “Thank you to everyone for being here,” said Skepta to the rowdy crowd. “Every penny goes to a good cause. Tonight is about all of us being together. This is about us all giving back. Everyone should give back.”
Actor, DJ and all round legend Idris Elba introduced Skepta to the intimate stage after talking movingly about the plight of London’s homeless.
The grime icon played to a crowd that included Ellie Goulding and Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, as well as families that have previously worked with Shelter, including Renee Stephenson, 18, who had lived in temporary accommodation with her mum. “Shelter is a truly amazing charity and thanks to Skepta and all his fans, it can now help other homeless children and their families in London like it did mine,” she commented.