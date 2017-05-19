Slaves’ Pier Party at The Great Escape was a wet and wild affair

A soggy start to the festival

Chances are you’ll probably see Slaves at least once this summer. They’re bring their riotous brand of punk to 2000 Trees, Kendal Calling, Bestival and so many more as they continue promoting their second album – ‘Take Control’, which came out last September.

It is unlikely, however, that you’ll see them play on a rickety old pier on England’s South Coast though. That special one-off showing is kept for The Great Escape, the Brighton festival which celebrates the best of upcoming musicians from across the nation and beyond.

It wasn’t just a musical showing, however, To celebrate the start of the festival, the duo took over the entirety of the pier – inviting fans to come down for some festivities; including roller coasters, fairground food and a gig from the pier’s haunted house despite the endless stream of rain lashing it down onto punters.

There was a hot dog eating contest

Some Slaves-themed tattoos, too

Bit of rollercoaster action

But most people were there to see the Kent duo, who played from the balcony of the Horror Hotel

Things didn’t go totally to plan, however. With pouring rain and rowdy fans, the gig was cut short as the pier became structurally unsafe.

The pair returned briefly for one last song, a fitting cover of Skepta’s ‘Shutdown’. Sounds about right.