Sorry Ed, Shaggy’s Going To Deliver The Biggest Glastonbury Moment of 2017

It seems fitting that much of the Glastonbury line-up was announced on the morning of what’s set to be the hottest day of the year so far (21 degrees in the south! Get those arms out! Where on earth did I put my favourite sunglasses?!), especially when you consider the epic summer vibes that will be delivered by one of the 2017 line-up’s stand-out acts. See, in among all the excellence that is Katy Perry, The National, Alt-J, Lorde, Skepta, Father John Misty, Haim, Boy Better Know and so on, sits the majestic ragga icon that is Orville Richard Burrell – otherwise known as Shaggy. Yep, its been a while since you’ve heard from your old pal Shags, but he’ll be making the trip to Worthy Farm to entertain the masses who lost their minds on social media when it was revealed he was on the bill. Reader, I was one of those very people. Sure, Ed Sheeran’s going to spark off one of the biggest mass sing-alongs of the festival as suddenly 100,000 people remember their distant Irish heritage just in time for ‘Galway Girl’, but Shaggy’s ‘It Wasn’t Me’ call-and-response chorus will be heard in the bars of neighbouring Bristol.

Let’s also not forget that alongside the novelty hits, Shaggy’s also got some stone-cold classics, starting with his exceptional 1993 dancehall debut ‘Oh Carolina’ which I find it very hard not to associate with primary school and constructing convoluted dance-moves in the playground.

Then there’s the mighty ‘Boombastic’ and his sunshine-dappled cover ‘In The Summertime’ and um, sure, it might tail off as we hit this millennium, but a quick scan of his discography reveals he’s evidently moved into more hard-hitting political territory in his later years, including right-on sounding Pitbull collaboration called ‘Fired Up (Fuck the Rece$$ion)’ and a 2014 single by the name of ‘Remain In Our Hearts’ – a proto anti-Brexit anthem if ever we’ve heard of one. Maybe there’ll be a talk in the Left Field in addition to his live set? Either way, bring it on Shaggy, we’re so ready.