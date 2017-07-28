Shock-rock legend

The first song I remember hearing

Chuck Berry – ‘Maybellene’

“I lived in Detroit and my parents were very much into music. My Dad was a big band guy. I remember my uncle coming over and putting a 45 on and it was Chuck Berry. I thought it was the greatest thing I’d ever heard. Chuck Berry was the basis of everything that we do and the greatest lyricist of all time –he could tell a story in three minutes. That’s how I learned to write.”

The song I want played at my funeral

‘How Great Thou Art’

“Oh man, it would have to be a hymn. It wouldn’t be one of my songs. ‘How Great Thou Art’ is just one of those great hymns, one of those all time hymns that takes the focus off you and puts it where it should be. I really don’t think it would be a rock song – ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’ I don’t think would be appropriate!”

The song that makes me dance

The Rolling Stones – ‘Brown Sugar’

“It may be the best dance song of time. When we’re doing covers and just having fun, we’ll go and play a bar after a show and be a bar band and we’d start with that – it gets everyone dancing.”

The song that changed my life

The Beatles – ‘She Loves You’

“It was the first song by The Beatles I ever heard and it literally changed something in my brain. It inspired what Alice Cooper became.”

The first gig I went to

The Rolling Stones

“I’m very proud of this: I went to see The Rolling Stones at this gigantic arena. It was the coolest thing. We didn’t know what production was – there was no [special] lighting then, just white lights.”

The song I wish I’d written

Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

“[Aerosmith’s] ‘Dude (Looks Like A Lady)’ I should have written. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ I should have written. Those were songs that were right up Alice Cooper’s alley. There are some songs that are just so good, you sit there and you go, ‘I could never write that,’ but those two were two that I really should have written.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Roy Orbison – ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’

“I love Roy Orbison and then Van Halen had the nerve to do it again. It was great when it came out, [but] it just got overplayed and ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ is getting like that too. You turn the radio on and that song is just on all the time.”

The first album I bought

The Beach Boys – ‘All Summer Long’

“I was a big Beach Boys fan because we listened to Top 40 radio all the time on our little transistor radios and the Top 40 was the king of everything. The Beach Boys were America’s Beatles – they could do no wrong. Everything they did was great.”