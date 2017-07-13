Soundtrack Of My Life: Aziz Ansari

From Michael Jackson to Kendrick Lamar, the Master of None shares the songs that made him who he is

The first song I remember hearing

Michael Jackson – ‘Beat It’

“I listened to that a lot as a kid. I remember it being a big song. We had it on tape – my parents had a copy of ‘Thriller’.”

The first album I bought

Vanilla Ice – ‘To The Extreme’

“I’d love to lie and say it was The Smiths! But ‘Ice Ice Baby’ was a catchy-ass song – everyone was listening to it. Corny as it seems now, at the time it was the jam.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Mina – ‘Se Piangi, Se Ridi’

“It’s at the end of Master Of None season two. We kept messing with the ending and I heard the beginning of that song so many times in the editing room that now, whenever I hear it, it just brings back these horrific flashbacks of trying to figure out the ending.”

The first gig I went to

Ozzfest ’98

“I went to Ozzfest when I was a teenager. I was in South Carolina and there were no concerts, so this was the first one I went to. I was really into playing guitar and stuff, and Ozzy Osbourne and Tool were playing, so I was into it.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

“The whole album is just so good. That’s a well-trained answer, but it’s everywhere. It’s really good.”

The composer that INSPIRED Master of None

Ennio Morricone

“For Master Of None there were so many songs for the scoring and soundtrack, but in season two we used lots of Italian music – Italo-disco and older stuff like Ennio Morricone.”

