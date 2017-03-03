Soundtrack Of My Life: David Haye

Big time boxer and former world champ

The song that reminds me of home

Big Mountain – ‘Baby I Love Your Way’

“Big Mountain did a really good a good job on this cover. Mum and dad used to play the tape all the time at home and it always makes me smile.”

The first song I fell in love with

Vanilla Ice – ‘Ice Ice Baby’

“I was in primary school when that song came out and I remember dancing in assembly to those songs. We did a little pre-rehearsed dance and the running man to it. I still know all the words to it.”

The first album I bought

Bobby Brown – ‘Don’t Be Cruel’

“I remember this one, it had ‘My Prerogative’ on it. I went to buy it on a cassette and I was really happy with my purchase. I paid for it from a mix of pocket money and picked up coins from the back of the sofa.”

The first gig I went to

Bobby Brown, Wembley Arena

“I told everyone I went to a Bobby Brown concert and I was really proud – it earned me some cool cred at school We had the nosebleed seats but we were still there nonetheless.”

The song I do at karaoke

Bobby Darin – ‘Mack The Knife’

“It would have to be some sort of song that doesn’t require too much singing so like ‘half sing/half talk’. It makes sound like you know what you’re doing but you don’t really.”

The song that makes me want to dance

McFadden & Whitehead – ‘Ain’t No Stopping Us Now’

“When I was a kid my uncle used to have parties and so when that song came on and everybody used to smile and we were sort of united together. That’s why I wanted that song for my ring walk song.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Grace Jones – ‘La Vie En Rose’

“I don’t know why. I just keep playing it cause I really like it, but I don’t know what she’s saying – she’s singing French for half the song. Whatever she’s saying just sounds real nice.”

The song I wish I’d written

Marvin Gaye – ‘When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You;

“That’s a real deep song, it’s a song I’m sure many people can relate to. That is a song I feel I wish I wrote cause I kind of understand it and I’m sure any grown up who’s had relationships work and not work would get that.”

The song that changed my life

Survivor – ‘Eye Of The Tiger’

“It definitely got me up in the morning, running, drinking raw eggs as a kid”

The song I want played at my funeral

Bay City Rollers – ‘Bye Bye Baby’

“It’s upbeat for a funeral, so that’s what I like about it. It’s not a morbid song like ‘Dancing with my Father’, that makes everyone cry. Maybe they do it on purpose.”

The song I listen to before a big fight

Change – ‘The Glow of The Light’

“It’s got the best bridge ever and it really gets me pumped up, really gets me fired up. As soon as I hear that song I get changed and get ready to go to battle. It’s so opposite what people would expect to listen to before a fight.”

The song I listen to when I’m training

James Brown – ‘Hot Pants’

“That song that makes me feel good and pumped up. I think it’s impossible not to listen to James Brown and get a little bit excited.”

David Haye vs Tony Bellew is exclusively live from The O2 on Sky Sports Box Office on March 4