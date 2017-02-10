Soundtrack Of My Life: Huw Stephens

VO5 NME Awards host and Radio 1’s new music champion
The first song I fell in love with
Queen – ‘Radio Ga Ga’
“This was on the ‘Live At Wembley’ album that came out when I was five. I remember hearing about Freddie Mercury on the news and this live album just sounded amazing. Everything musical belonged to my sisters at this point, as I have three who are older than me.”
The first song I remember hearing
The Housemartins – ‘Caravan Of Love’
“This is an a capella cover by the band featuring Norman Cook – AKA Fatboy Slim – and Paul Heaton, who went on to form The Beautiful South. This stands out as an early memory, as my older sisters were really into them.”
The song I do at karaoke
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
“‘Hello Nasty’ was a big album for me – it all sounded so incredible. I’d listen to their rhymes and tightness over and over, and the production is awesome. I loved their humour and playfulness.”
The first album I ever bought
Crowded House – ‘Together Alone’
“I bought this on the big supermarket shop with my mum, on cassette. Supermarkets were the ultimate hipster spots – they had cassette charts! This Australian band wrote some beautiful, melodic songs and I thought they were the coolest people, along with Alanis Morissette, in the whole world.”
The first gig I went to
Bon Jovi – Cardiff Arms Park
“A boiling hot day in June. Support from ’80’s legends Van Halen. Bon Jovi wore leather trousers, so to me they looked like a rock band. They even did a secret gig on Queen Street in town on the bandstand before the main event. All very exciting.”
The song that makes me dance
Meic Stevens – ‘Y Brawd Houdini’
“This is a Welsh classic and Meic was friendly with Jimi Hendrix back in the day. It’s Welsh Language Music Day on February 10 so I’ll be playing this loud.”
The song I can no longer listen to
Daft Punk- ‘Harder Better Faster Stronger’
“I downloaded an app to learn how to play this song yourself. I love Daft Punk, but I’ve played this so many times myself, pretending to be them.”
The song that reminds me of home
Colorama – ‘Dere Mewn’
“This is a song about going home, and it’s the most laid-back, melodic and beautiful song. It was produced by Edwyn Collins. Colorama’s music is very special.”
The song I can’t get out of my head
Jain – ‘Makeba’
“Jain is French, toured with Christine And The Queens, and found these wonderful samples to sing over. This is a real earworm, so when I play it on my radio show it’s properly lodged in my head all night.”
The song that changed my life
Tystion – ‘Gwyddbwyll’
“This is a Welsh rap track that I heard when I was 15. It woke me up to the possibilities of music. You didn’t have to be in a band that went through the motions, you could sing in your own language and reflect your life, not just some stereotype.”