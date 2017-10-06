Fleetwood Mac’s mighty drum lord

The first song I remember hearing

The Everly Brothers – ‘Wake Up Little Susie’

“At boarding school I started listening to music on a crystal radio – they don’t have batteries, they’re crystal energy. You make them and they’re totally illegal at boarding school. I remember hearing ‘Wake Up Little Susie’ and I became, and still am, a huge fan.”

The first song I fell in love with

Buddy Holly – ‘Peggy Sue’

“I loved Buddy Holly. In those days you didn’t realise how young he was, [then there was] the tragedy of losing him and then later on you realised how important he was to the likes of… You mention Buddy Holly to Paul McCartney! He was very modern and connected in the way he approached his music, and unique.”

The first album I bought

Cliff Richard and the Shadows – ‘Me And My Shadows’

“We lived just outside Gloucester and we used to buy singles, but the first album was Cliff Richard And The Shadows. They were the ultimate heroes.”

The first gig I went to

The school dance

“Oh my god! I’m going to have to take a shot – well, the first gig I went to was a gig at my school. I was already fantasising about being a drummer and I plucked up enough courage to get up with the band that was playing at the school dance. That was a big moment; I’d never played drums with a band.”

The song that makes me dance

Sly and the Family Stone – ‘Family Affair’

“I’m not big on the old dancing thing, but Sly And The Family Stone, ‘Family Affair’ – the groove on that is supreme. For me it’s a good moving one.”

The song that changed my life

Fleetwood Mac – ‘Albatross’

“It was a Number One hit and I was in a band called Fleetwood Mac and that pretty much started the whirlwind of what happened to us.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Fleetwood Mac – ‘Songbird’

“The song at my funeral, which will be in five minutes! Wow, that is maudlin. I’d probably pick ‘Songbird’ by Christine McVie, to send me off fluttering.”

The song I wish I’d written

John Lennon – ‘Imagine’

“It sounds a bit corny, but I wish I’d written ‘Imagine’. It pretty much says it all!”

The song that reminds me of home

Fleetwood Mac – ‘Albatross’

“It’s very Hawaii. I’ve lived in Hawaii for about 14 years and prior to that, 10 years on and off. It’s home, it’s my only home.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Love That Burns – A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac: Volume One 1967-1974 is out now via Genesis Publications