He was made in Chelsea, now he’s making clothes

The first song I fell in love with

Goo Goo Dolls – ‘Iris’

“When I listen to songs I get really obsessed. When I was 11 or 12 one song that I loved was ‘Iris’. I used to spend a lot of time staying at my grandmother’s place. I used to sleep in the spare room and I used to just spend a lot of time in there, playing that song a lot.”

The first album I bought

Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’

“At school I used to spend a lot of my time cruising around the corridors singing and people always knew when I was coming because I’d be singing ‘Champagne Supernova’ – that was my favourite track off the album.”

The first gig I went to

Black Eyed Peas

“I didn’t actually really start going to gigs until I was around 16. I remember that gig really well as I went with a best friend. As we were leaving he fell up the stairs and cracked his front tooth off, which was hilarious at the time.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Psy – ‘Gangnam Style’

“It just got so overplayed and it really is an awful song. I’m not gonna lie, I pulled out the moves occasionally when it came on, but that song was really, really stretched.”

The song I do at karaoke

Dr. Dre feat. Eminem – ‘Forgot About Dre ‘

“I like to do something that people can get involved with. People can start rapping, getting involved – you have to bring it in when Eminem comes in. You have to get mad, start getting all hype to it.”

The song that makes me dance

Usher – ‘Yeah!’

“I mean, when that comes on in the club, I occasionally get a little crazy. Back in the day, I liked to think that my moves were sort of like Justin Timberlake.”

The first song I remember hearing

Van Halen – ‘Jump’

“My dad always used to sing along to it. He loved The Beatles, The Beach Boys and a little bit of Rod Stewart. Dad had long hair and was always wearing flares. He genuinely thought he was in The Rolling Stones.”

The song that reminds me of home

Neil Young – ‘My My, Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)’

“When I was growing up, my brother – who is a little bit older – would spend a lot of time in the States. He was really into his music and he loved Neil Young. He took over one of the rooms at home and he painted it all… The one track that stands out is ‘My My, Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)’. I love that track.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Peter Gabriel – ‘Solsbury Hill’

“I just find it the most uplifting track. It is my morning go-to if I just want to put on a track and feel great about life and just feel really positive. I think that’s the most important thing to take from a funeral –you want people to feel good about life.”

Oliver runs fashion label Serge DeNimes – oliverproudlock.com