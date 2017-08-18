Daytime TV don who does fitness routines at a festival near you

The first song I remember hearing

Simon & Garfunkel – ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

“When you’ve had the life I’ve had, where you’re given away at three months of age, you’re on the lookout for someone who can help you. Finding that someone is critical; they become your bridge over troubled water. I did find that person 30 years ago – it’s our wedding anniversary this week.”

The first gig I went to

House parties

“You’re going way back. In our day – in the mid-’70s – we didn’t call them gigs, mate. They were house parties, mainly in south London, and reggae was a real focal point. You’d call your best mate on a Friday and say, ‘What’s happening tonight?’ The word would spread like wildfire and there would be people flooding out onto the street. You didn’t have to ask a girl to dance – if you were lucky, she’d walk over to you.”

The song I do at karaoke

McFadden & Whitehead – ‘Ain’t No Stopping Us Now’

“I’m such a good singer, I don’t need to do karaoke. You’ve got to be a bad singer to do karaoke properly. But let’s assume for a moment that I can’t sing. This is such an uplifting song that even if you’re singing it badly, people know all the words so they’ll help you. It’s something you can dance to as well. The words are optimistic: they tell you that if you keep working away, you’ll come out the other end better for it. It’s only in the dictionary that success comes before hard work.”

The song that makes me want to dance

Todd Terry Feat. Jocelyn Brown & Martha Wash – ‘Something Going On’

“Aww man, it just jams along! The words are great and the beat is fabulous. I played it at Truck Festival recently. I always tend to put it on when I do the festivals because it really gets everybody going.”

The song I want played at my funeral

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Louis Clark – ‘Hooked On Bach’

“I’m living to 114. People say, ‘I’m going to live until I’m 70’. Well, I’m 64 and the years have been kind to me because I’m so positive. I’m living to 114 and don’t you dare throw cold water on it. When you have a funeral – especially in Jamaica – loads of people just want free food out of it. So I want my ashes mixed up with fish paste and made into sandwiches and given to all the people I don’t like.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Queen – ‘I Want To Break Free’

“Love it, love it, love it! There are a lot of people out there who either have different personalities or there’s another person trying to break out. For example, guys who would love to be a lady, or a lady who would love to be a guy. It could really be applied to anyone who’s going through something where they want break free and get out of that zone they’re in, to be the person they want to be.”

The song that gets me motivated

Mighty Sparrow – ‘Jean & Dinah’

“Mighty Sparrow is the king of calypso. You can’t beat it for getting the body going – whether you’ve got good rhythm or not, soca just touches your soul. You’re automatically transported to a different world. It puts you in Jamaica, it puts you in the Caribbean. You’re on the beach, you’ve got your rum punch in your hand and you’re letting your body go. You’re there already, aren’t you?”