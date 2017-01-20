Soundtrack Of My Life: Tom Daley

Diver, Olympian, all round lovely chap

The first song I remember hearing

The Eagles – ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling

“My dad always used to listen to it. Someone my age was never going to know that song unless their dad played it! He used to play a lot of Elvis as well.”

The song I do at karaoke

S Club 7 – ‘Reach’

“I used to do karaoke when I was younger as my dad thought it would be good for me to be able to stand on stage and not get too nervous because I was diving in front of lots of people. I used to love it. I also sang at my auntie’s wedding while dressed as Elvis.”

The first album I bought

Various Artists – ‘Now That’s What I Call Music 57’

“It had Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ on it. I was about 11, I think, and I got it from HMV. There was also some S Club on there, and some Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. It had a bit of everything on there.”

The first gig I went to

Kanye West – Plymouth Pavilions

“Can you imagine Kanye in Plymouth? I don’t go to very many concerts, but the ones I’ve been to have been pretty good; Kanye, Beyoncé… I remember standing at the back of Kanye’s show and feeling really awkward because everyone was dancing and I was too embarrassed. I didn’t know what to do – it was all so overwhelming. I was young, about 13.”

Kanye West

The song I can no longer listen to

Justin Timberlake – ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’

“I heard it so much that I just went: ‘OK, that is enough.’ I really like his music, but when you hear something too much it gets in your head and you can’t get it out.”

The song that makes me dance

Los Del Rio- ‘Macarena’

“If I’m at a wedding and ‘Macarena’ comes on – or ‘Cha Cha Slide’ – I’m up and out there. When I was younger, as part of my diving training, I did salsa dancing classes, so I can salsa dance. It was just a little bit of fun and it helped with my hip mobility and rhythm.”

The song that reminds me of the Olympics

Avicii – ‘Levels’

“It was on my playlist for London 2012 and whenever I hear it, it always takes me back to that moment. I’m a big Avicii fan.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Adele – Hello’

“Maybe ‘Hello… from the other side’, that could be quite funny!”