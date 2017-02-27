Stan Lee – the soundtrack of my life

The 94-year-old Marvel Comics genius and pop culture titan takes us through the music that's made him the man he is. Excelsior!







The first song I remember hearing

Adriana Caselotti

‘Whistle While You Work’

“I think the first songs I remember are from Disney’s Snow White, ‘Whistle While You Work’ and all the rest. I watched at the movies when I was a little kid – I was a big Disney fan.”

The first song I fell in love with

Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald

‘Rose Marie’

“I guess there was an actor and an actress that made a bunch of movies, Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald, and they had one called Rose Marie that registered with me. What did I like about? Jesus, it was just a good song! How can you say why you like something? You like a song or you don’t, right?”

The last concert I went to

KISS

“They invited me to sit near the stage and I was deafened. The music was so loud I had to run out screaming. It was quite a while ago, the ‘70s probably. They did a Marvel comic back then, and I got friendly with the guys. They made up to look like superheroes. I remember Gene [Simmons, bassist/singer] coming up to my office wearing those big shoes of his when he was getting his costume together. He said, ‘What do you think Stan, do these look right?’ I said, ‘People will certainly remember you…’”

The first album I bought

Bing Crosby

‘Merry Christmas’

“I was a big fan of Bing Crosby when I was a kid. I bought this one at Christmas and played it for my mother and father.”

The songs I listened to while creating Marvel characters

Showtunes

“I’m a romantic guy; mostly I loved songs from shows. I would listen to showtunes from Camelot, for example. Anything from a show I loved. I wasn’t really much into rock ‘n’ roll – I like songs with good lyrics!”

The song I do at karaoke

Anything

“A friend of mine had a set once, I’d go over and we’d kid around on it. I don’t remember what I sang – I have the world’s worst memory. In my mind I’m the best singer in the world, it’s just that no one else can stand it.”

The song I dance to

Anything from a Fred Astaire movie

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been dancing, but anything from an old Fred Astaire movie gets my feet moving. I like them all.”

My favourite Marvel theme tune

Spider-Man

“The Marvel cartoons were all great. [Sings] “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can/Is he strong, listen bud, he’s got radioactive blood…” It goes on and on. That’s the one I remember the best.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

The Andrews Sisters

‘Ti-Pi-Tin’

“I woke up singing it this morning and I don’t know why. It’s an old romantic song that’s about a million years old.”

The song I can no longer listen to

None

“I like ‘em all. I like music. I don’t understand most of ‘em all that well and I don’t hear so good so I miss a lot of the lyrics. But I like music.”

My favourite new song

Corinne Bailey-Rae

‘Lucky Man’

“It’s the theme from ‘Stan Lee’s Lucky Man’. She has a magical voice and the song captures the spirit of the show.”

