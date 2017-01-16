Stranger Things Season 2: Release Dates, Cast, Trailers and Everything You Need To Know

It’s official. Stranger Things, the Netflix hit of the summer, has got the green light for a second season. The announcement was made via YouTube on Wednesday August 31.

Season one was UH-MAZING but over way too soon, so this is pretty great news. With the frenzy around season one making Stranger Things more popular than Making a Murderer, this looks set to be one of the most hyped shows of 2017. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Stranger Things Season 2 released?

Definitely 2017, probably summer.



An official release date has yet to be confirmed. However, based on the timings of season one, we can expect the second series to drop next summer.

In an interview with Collider, director Shawn Levy confirmed it would be unlikely that Stranger Things Season 2 would drop before summer. “You can do a little bit of math, we’re not magicians so there’s no way it launches in spring since I just admitted we started filming today, and we’re doing nine.”

Have we seen a trailer?

Sort-of. It’s a very rudimentary announcement video that Stranger Things Season 2 IS coming. No characters or snippets. The video reveals the episode titles (see below), release year, and one tiny clue that the series will be set in the fall of 1984. Plus the return of S U R V I V E’s sick synthy theme tune.

What are the episode titles?

In the series announcement, a rolling slideshow revealed the names of nine episodes from the upcoming series.

MadMax

The Boy Who Came Back To Life

The Pumpkin Patch

The Palace

The Storm

The Pollywog

The Secret Cabin

The Brain

The Lost Brother

Season one was only eight episodes long, and with MadMax being the only episode without ‘the’ in the title, we can assume this will be a particularly significant episode. In series one, this was episode three, ‘Holly Jolly’. One of the new characters will be called Max, so fans believe she will be premiered in episode one. Her brother, Billy, could be the focus of the final episode.

The second episode, ‘The Boy Who Came Back To Life’, is also the headline of a newspaper clipping shown in the season one finale. So we can assume this episode will really centre on Will, who, due to his early disappearance in season one, we still don’t know too much about. Noah Schnapp – who plays Will – confirmed that the new episodes will pick up exactly where season 2 left off, Will vomiting up that slug.

Netflix

‘The Pollywog’ is common parlance for ‘tadpole’ in North America. The similar sounding ‘Bullywug’ is a frog-humanoid monster in the ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ series. Anyone else getting flashbacks to Will’s slug vomit and what it might all MEAN?

Which of the cast are returning? Is Eleven returning?!

Yes! They’re all returning! At least, all of the kids. The Stranger Things Facebook page posted this photo from the first script reading for Season 2. It looks like the whole gang is together again. That means Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Nancy, Steve and Jonathan will all be back, alongside new characters Billy and Max, played by Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.

Season one’s characters will take centre stage. Shawn Levy told Collider, “we’re definitely sticking primarily with our core group, and what is different, how are they changed from the experience of last season… maybe ‘normal’ is never possible again.”

Eleven is rumoured to be back in episode seven, ‘The Secret Cabin’. Fans believe she could be hiding there following a fight with the Demogorgon. Speaking at The Golden Globes however, Millie may have let slip that Eleven could be in several episodes of the show. “Now I am more terrified to go into Season 2 because I feel that pressure. I think that we did a really nice job with Season 1. I think we all feel like we want to step it up and make Season 2 richer and more interesting. So we got a tough road ahead.“

Any new cast members?

Six new characters have been confirmed for Stranger Things Season 2.

In an interview with SlashFilm, Shawn Levy said: “The plan is to continue with this set of characters while introducing a few critical key new ones next season.”

One of these new characters is “Max”, who according to TVLine, is a “tough and confident” early teenage girl who rides a skateboard and whose “appearance, behaviour and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era.” In October, it was revealed that Sadie Sink, who has starred in another Netflix show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will play Max. Is she the inspiration behind the episode title “MadMax”?

Also joining the cast will be her “very muscular and hyper-confident” brother Billy, who reportedly drives a Camaro. The role will be played by Australian born Dacre Montgomery, who stars as The Red Ranger in the upcoming Power Rangers movie.

Joining the adult cast will be ’80s movie star Sean Astin (The Goonies, Lord of the Rings) as Bob Newby. The character is described as “a kindhearted former nerd who went to high school with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) and now manages the local Hawkins RadioShack.”

Getty

Former Aliens star Paul Reiser is to play probable baddie Dr. Owens, “a high-ranking member within the Department of Energy on a ‘clean-up’ assignment, tasked with containing the events of last year.”

Roman, an “emotionally damaged, magnetic young woman who suffered a great loss as a child,” will also be added to the cast. The part will be played by Danish actress Linnea Berthelsen. Netflix told EW that “Although she does not live in Hawkins, she is mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab…”.

‘Fleabag’ actor Brett Gelman will play the new character Murray Bauman, “a disgraced journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist who is investigating a cold case in the small Indiana town”.

A job listing advert on Backstage also hints details for season two extras casting. The advert is for an “Untitled TV series”, but the URL clearly indicates the advert is for “stranger-things-season-2”.

Backstage.com

The production company, Taylormade, also provided extras for Season one. They’re looking for “1980’s-Looking People” of “all ethnicities”, and they’re “especially seeking males with longer hair styles, and females willing to cut their bangs.” Are the bangs just the first step towards a full head shave, like Eleven? Cutting your fringe certainly makes it easier to wear wigs…

Judging by a recent interview by Millie Bobbie Brown on Ellen, it looks like Eleven could be going for another buzz cut. When asked if she’d be cutting her hair for Season Two Brown replied: “I can’t say. I’d love to, but I just shouldn’t. I would love to keep it a surprise.”

What will it look like?

Season two will be set in 1984, so the hairstylists on the show have promised mullets and perms. “Last year was ’83 and this year is ’84, and they’re still in Hawkins, Indiana — but people are starting to realize there are perms and mullets, so we’re using a lot of wigs this year, because no one wants perms and mullets,” lead hairstylist, Sarah Hindsgaul told Refinery29. Steve’s beautiful pompadour might be getting ready for a chop.

And Nancy’s look in particular is about to have a revamp. “Nancy has kind of a big hair turn this year, too — they decided to do something drastic… That’s all I can tell you.” However her look at The Golden Globes doesn’t showcase any new ‘drastic’ hair style – so maybe the revamp was overstated, or maybe filming is finished already…

What’s going to go down?

Whilst specific plot details are thin on the ground, Stranger Things Season 2 will definitely deal with the emotional consequences of the first season and the struggle to return to “normalcy”. Director Shawn Levy says: “Will Byers was in that Upside Down for a while. So Season 2 is about this determined desire to return to normalcy in Hawkins, in the Byers family, in that group of friends, and it’s the struggle to reclaim normalcy and maybe the impossibility of it.”

He told Slashfilm: “I’ll just say that a lot of the big mysteries get answered at the end of Season 1, but we are very much kind of unearthing new problems and questions that merit future stories and future investigation in the most enjoyable way. So we are in love with our cast and our characters.”

The Duffer brothers have confirmed that the new series will feel more like a “sequel” than an anthology, and Executive Producer Dan Cohen told Yahoo! that the new season would feel “bigger and badder and darker” than the original. Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the show, confirmed to ET that the second season would be “slightly darker”. He added, “The scope feels bigger this year.” He also promises that the second season will be action packed: “From episode one through four, it’s gonna be a ride.”

The location will not just stick to the fictional Hawkins, Indiana of season one. “We will venture a little bit outside of Hawkins,” admitted Matt Duffer. And on the specifics: “I will say the opening scene [of the premiere] does not take place in Hawkins.”

And they’re going to return to the Upside Down. Matt Duffer told EW that they “definitely want to explore a little bit more” of the Upside Down. Ross adds “We really don’t go in there much until they go in to find Will at the end. So we’ve opened up this doorway, and to us it’s exciting to talk about, like, what else is behind there?”

Or maybe the Upside Down will come to them? In a new interview Noah Schnapps, who plays Will, has hinted that the treat of the Demogorgon is far from over. In fact, his character could become the Demogorgon. “You’ll be seeing more of me. I’ll be there,” said Schnapp to Vanity Fair. “In the last episode, I threw up a slug, so Season 2 begins with what happens from there. There may have been some effect on him. I may or may not have turned into a monster. You’ll have to watch to find out.”

They will also be developing old characters further, including (maybe) the real reason why Jim Hopper’s daughter died. David Harbour, who pays Hopper, said in a Reddit AMA that this was a “secret we may explore in s2”.

And then there’s the Nancy/Jonathan/Steve issue. Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, believes her character will be going on an emotional rollercoaster in season two. She told Dazed, “It will be interesting to see how relationships have morphed because of what’s happened.” She added “I’m sure a lot of people would love to see how she deals with the loss of her friend, Barb. And I’d love to see some good brother-sister moments.” She also admitted that Nancy should “have more badass moments.”

Steve actor Joe Keery echoed her sentiments, telling Dazed Digital, “Now they’ve witnessed this event, they have this bond, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it affects their relationships.”

In general though, the production is staying quiet on Stranger Things season 2 plot details. Levy told Screen Rant: “Look, as much as people are dying to know what happened, I think the reason Stranger Things has become the phenomenon it has is because no one knew what was coming. I think there’s this delicious torture in not knowing.”

Are any of the fan theories correct?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffer brothers stated that they have been reading our many Stranger Things fan theories for Stranger Things Season 2. Though “Most are wrong”, there are a few which are “right or very close”. They elaborated that though the season 2 episode titles are purposefully ambiguous, “Some of those people have figured stuff out based off of the chapter titles.” The obsession is real.

Has filming started?

Stranger Things Season 2 filming has officially begun. Director Shawn Levy told Collider on November 8th: “we started filming today”. For his episodes (three and four), “I am going to start prepping right around Thanksgiving and I’ll be filming my episodes through December and January.”

Back in Summer, this imgur user posted pictures of trailers and cars outside the building used as the Hawkins Laboratory in season one. Maybe they were a hoax?

When will season two be set?

Due to the fact that some cast members’ voices have already dropped, the Duffers have stated that the second season will take place a year later, in 1984. Matt Duffer told IGN: “As much as I would love to have it be Christmas right after that, it’s just not feasible, so we’re going to skip a year. They’ll be a year older and all their changes they’re going through, we’ll take that into account and kind of work that into the show.”

Charlie Heaton added that the time jump will be hardly noticeable. He told ET, “You follow these characters a year later, and you’re straight back in the world of Hawkins, which we know and love so well,” he said. “I don’t think you’re gonna notice.” The two seasons should come together seamlessly: “Even though it’s a year, you’re falling straight back into where we left off, in a sense.”

This also gives them some perfect new/vintage material to pay homage to in season two: Ghostbusters, Gremlins, Aliens, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. “We’re trying, hopefully, to capture a little bit of the magic of those films,” said Duffer to IGN. “Something like Temple of Doom. I actually really love Temple of Doom.”

Is Barb alive?

According to David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper in the show, she is “fully dead”.

However, the Duffers have promised to offer justice for Barb in Stranger Things season two. When asked if she would return, they stated that they “don’t see it happening”.

She did however make an appearance at The Golden Globes in a musical opening number.

And it was also shared by Netflix’s Official Twitter account – do they know something we don’t? Maybe Barb is back after all…