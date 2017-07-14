Sundara Karma soundtrack the sunset for NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag

Our summer-long festival of live music and film hosted a fast-rising band and a cinema classic on July 12



The second night (July 12) of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag was another sun-soaked film and music extravaganza.

For each night at CineJam, Bastille’s Dan Smith has curated a band and film of his choice, both taking place on Peckham’s illustrious Bussey Building rooftop.

Last week, exciting alt-pop trio Jagara performed, before film lovers watched Coen Brothers classic O Brother, Where Are Thou? This week, it was was the turn of another Coen Brothers favourite – The Big Lebowski – and one of the UK’s most hyped new bands.

In a few months, indie giants Sundara Karma will be playing the biggest show of their career so far at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, but last night, the fast-rising Reading group played to just a handful of lucky punters, all from the comfort of this south London paradise.

A sold-out, sun-kissed crowd watched as frontman Oscar Pollock and drummer Haydn Evans played a super stripped-back, acoustic set. The band’s 2017 debut album ‘Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect’ packs stadium-ready bombast and huge hooks. And even with a more minimal set-up, they gave a performance worthy of towering arenas.

Pollock, looking the ultimate frontman in bleach-blonde hair and a red sequinned top, gave serious gusto to every song. ‘She Said’, their go-to calling card, was always destined to be chanted from rooftops.

Once Sundara Karma’s set closed, punters took to their deckchairs to watch a screening of 1998’s The Big Lebowski. From the film’s opening second and first “dude” remark, the rooftop became a chorus of gut-roaring laughs and nostalgia for this much-loved film.

NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag is hosted at the Rooftop Film Club, Bussey Building, Peckham, London. The big screen event runs until August 30, 2017 – find more information here.

