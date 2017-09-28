Superfood talk Dirty Hit, touring and new album ‘Bambino’ at Goose Island LDN Block Party

Dom also talks being banned from Uber

Over the weekend (September 23) Goose Island took over Red Market in east London’s Shoreditch for the second edition of its LDN Block Party. Over the course of the day, attendees of the one-day festival were treated to sets from Courts, The Age of L.U.N.A., Superfood, Honeyblood and White Lies, and were also able to take in the huge range of Goose Island beers that were on offer.

At the event, NME caught up with Ryan and Dom from Superfood to talk about everything that’s been going on with them recently: signing to the Dirty Hit label (The 1975, Wolf Alice), releasing their new album ‘Bambino‘, what superfoods they’ve got on their rider, how they reacted to Uber’s expulsion from London, whether they’ll be going for the Mercury Prize next year, and, of course, their ideal location for a pint.

As for future plans, Dom says: “We can’t wait to keep touring it over the next year, and then start releasing new music. Right now we can go anywhere we want with the next record.” And what’ll they call it? “Snake,” says Ryan; Dom is less sure. “I was thinking like: ‘Amigos’. Or I was watching Pinocchio the other night. ‘Stromboli’?”

Check out the interview in full in the video at the top of this page.