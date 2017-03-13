Talking out loud: Ed Sheeran’s six best acting roles to date

Ed Sheeran last week broke pretty much all the records with his newly released third album ‘÷’. Then, over the weekend, it was announced he’d be joining the ranks of Coldplay, Sigur Rós and Mastodon by doing a cameo in Game of Thrones season 7. Some fans aren’t sure about the crossover, but judging by his previous efforts, Sheeran is going to take the task in his stride. Just check out his extensive acting CV for proof…

1. Bridget Jones’ Baby (as himself)

In this fairly lol scene from the 2016 romantic comedy, an out-of-touch Bridget Jones mistakes the international superstar for someone who works in Starbucks, and Ed obligingly takes a photo of her and her friend. They later watch him perform at a music festival. Whoops.

2. The Bastard Executioner (as Sir Cormac)

Ed starred in five episodes of this Thrones-y 2015 FX series, which was was axed after one season despite being helmed by Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, The Shield). “Take the eye,” he says menacingly in the below torture scene…

3. Undateable (as himself)

Undateable is a NBC sitcom that ran from 2014 to 2016, and this episode from the third season was aired live. The jokes here mainly rely on Sheeran not being recognised. Sound familiar?

4. Home & Away (as himself)

‘Teddy’ visits his former nanny Marilyn in the below scene from the beloved Australian soap opera. Marilyn has no idea quite how famous Sheeran has become since she used to look after him, and he ends up having to sign loads of autographs in their public meeting place.

5. Shortland Street (as himself)

In this New Zealand soap, Ed Sheeran runs into a character called Kane who’s playing his guitar. He teases him for a bit, then gives him a bit of coaching with the instrument.

6. People Just Do Nothing (as himself)

In this Comic Relief 2017 sketch, the Kurupt FM crew are almost too excited to find out which world-famous urban artist they’ll be working with. Is it Wiley? Is it Skepta? No: it’s ‘Ed Shearer’, whom they use as a coat rack.