You have to hear it to believe it

“It’s more important to be edgy and sexy and cool than anything else.”

“I feel so defeated and sad. Nobody ever listens to me.”

“The media has fictionalised my personal life.”

These are all actual quotes by the American pop superstar Taylor Swift, but YouTube account Super Deluxe has stitched them together, Cassetteboy-style, roaring them out Fred Durst-style over a raging nu-metal riff in the vein of Limp Bizkit. The audiovisual soundclash is something like the combo you’d get putting a hyperpop beat over Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. It’s hilarious.

But weirdly, it kind of works too – especially when Swift begins reading out the names of breeds of cat she supposedly likes “to chop up”, which include but are not limited to: British Shorthair, Scottish Fold, Himalayan, Exotic Shorthair, Exotic Longhair, Sphynx Cat, Munchkin, and Siamese. “If you knew my nightmare world,” adds Durst-Swift towards the end, “you’d be terrified”. Not far wrong. Check out the video in all its glory in the video at the top of this page.

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Reputation’ is due for release on November 10.

Her sixth album has so far been preceded by singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘…Ready For It?’