'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' houses a cunning secret only fans of Swift would have spotted

Unlike the majority of western civilization, Taylor Swift is not triskaidekaphobic. She’s the opposite, in fact: the ‘1989’ creator bloody loves the number 13, so much so that it influences big-deal stuff like Where She Sits At Award Ceremonies, or How Long Her Song Intros Are.

Swift was born on December 13 and she turned 13 on Friday 13. Her first album went gold in 13 weeks. She paints a ‘13’ on her hand before every show she does, noting: “It’s really weird.” In 2009 she commented that every time she’d won an award she was sat in the 13th row, seat, section, or in “Row M, which is the 13th letter.” Oh, and she says her first Number One single had a 13-second intro. Yep, bit of a stretch, that one. “Basically,” she’s been known to reflect, “whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

Superstitious though it may sound, Swift is still up to her old 13-baiting tricks, putting a sneaky easter egg in ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, her recent collaboration with Zayn Malik that was created for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. In the song, as Buzzfeed note, the Nashville-based singer uses the phrase “until you come back home” a total of 13 times. Well that lucky charm must have paid off, because the song charted at Number 19 in Argentina.