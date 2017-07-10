There have been poetic dedications to Kings of Leon, The Killers and U2.

If you’ve traveled to a gig in London recently, you might’ve spotted something special about the Transport for London information boards. In North Greenwich ‘All on the Board’ have taken over one of the white boards, where they create uplifting poems for passengers to enjoy.

If you’re on your way to a gig, you might want to keep an eye out for them, as the team have been writing special verses for concerts in the capital. Taking song titles from the artists performing, ‘All on the Board’ have been crafting poetry inspired by the bands playing.

Here are 15 of the best music themed tube signs.

Kings of Leon, ahead of their killer British Summer Time show:

alt-J before their gig on the O2 Arena’s 10th birthday:

Phil Collins before he played Hyde Park:

Ed Sheeran before he played the O2:

And of course Adele, prior to her Wembley Arena performances:

There’s been The Killers and their BST appearance in Hyde Park:

And U2’s 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree:

Not to mention there’s been Linkin Park:

And there’s been Green Day:

And this offering for all the Belieber’s ahead of Justin Bieber’s Hyde Park show:

Over in Brixton they got in on the action for The Wombats:

And there was this poem before Jeff Lynne’s ELO took over Wembley Stadium:

There’s been Guns N’ Roses:

The Stones Roses:

And finally this work of art for KISS: