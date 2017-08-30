She's got a long list of absolute bangers

Taylor Swift returned last week in epic fashion, dropping her latest single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ after a few days of teasing on social media. The blazing, defiant banger is a harder-edged track than we might expect, and the accompanying music video throws shade at everyone.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Album number six, ‘Reputation’, is dropping on November 10, 2017; but if you can’t wait until then, here’s a rundown of the pop-princess-cum-snake queen’s best tracks.

Love Story

The song that introduced most of us to Tay, ‘Love Story’ was her epic country-pop cross over ballad – complete with fairytale video and a Romeo and Juliet inspired plot (but with a happy ending, obviously).

You Belong With Me

Taylor’s relatable pop song about being a slightly awkward teenager and not getting the bae she yearns for will have resonated with thousands of her young fans, once again showing how relatable she is. One of the earlier Swift bangers, this was also the track that launched the infamous Kanye West-Swift beef (the track won the VMA for best female video, and this was when Taylor was interrupted by Kanye mid-acceptance speech when he hopped on stage and declared Beyonce had the best video of all time).

Mean

Instead of attacking her critics, Taylor decided to respond in song. The result? An anthem for those who have been knocked down before, but pick themselves back up again. Bit different to ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Tay took the world by storm with her 2012 comeback single and proved that she is the ultimate, independent girl who don’t need no man, that we all dreamed of becoming. Sticking to her narrative form, she sings about another difficult breakup; but this time, she swaps sincerity for sarcasm, and adds a mega chorus.

I Knew You Were Trouble

In 2012 came Swiftstep, in the form of ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’. From fourth album ‘Red’, this was one of the earliest signs of Taylor kicking off her cowboy boots and becoming the glossy pop star we know today.

22

Cmon – you know you sing this to all your friends when they turn that age; it’s basically a rite of passage. Taylor’s anthem about how being 22 will basically be the best year of your life is a vivacious, fizzing pop anthem.

Shake It Off

The musical earworm that gave us the line “haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate” will embed itself in your head for weeks at a time. The lead single from Taylor’s extraordinary fifth album ‘1989’, the Grammy nominated track cemented Tay’s bid for pop domination.

Blank Space

Does she sing about “lonely Starbucks lovers” or her “long list of ex lovers”? That’s one thing we may never know; but one thing that we do know is that this track is four minutes of pure pop perfection.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Bad Blood

The fiery ‘Bad Blood’ is allegedly a swipe at Katy Perry attempting to sabotage Swift’s tour by poaching her dancers. Feisty lyrics, a Kendrick verse and a ridiculous accompanying video that features the entirety of Taylor’s squad made this one of her most fun offerings yet.

Style

Through glistening hooks and shimmering choruses, once again, T-Swift showed that she is a pop wunderkind with ‘Style’.

Additional words: Sophie Williams