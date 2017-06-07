But does it work the other way around?

When The 1975‘s ‘Somebody Else’ was first premiered on Apple’s Beats 1 in February 2016, Zane Lowe was almost lost for words. “After [people] hear it,” he exclaimed, “they will agree that this is the one.” The lengthy cut from The 1975’s second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It‘ was a glowingly melancholy centrepiece that later secured second place in NME‘s tracks of 2016.

The song continues to surprise: BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra reporter Steve Holden recently shared a clip of the song after he’d accidentally set it to play at double speed. He noted on Twitter: “Accidentally playing Somebody Else by The 1975 at double speed makes it a CHVRCHES-esque banger.” He’s right: take a listen to his two clips below.

The funny thing is, it sort of works the other way around as well. CHVRCHES multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Martin ‘Dok’ Doherty saw Holden’s work and asked Twitter if slowing down a CHVRCHES song would result in a moody ballad like The 1975’s ‘Somebody Else’.

CHVRCHES fan Haley tried out the method with ‘Leave A Trace’ and ‘The Mother We Share’ – and there are definite echoes of The 1975 in the lush synths and drums.

If you’re looking for other artists this applies to, try playing Kylie Minogue’s ‘Lucky’ at half speed. It’s spooky: it sounds just like Rick Astley.