The Billboard Music Awards – The best ‘grams of the night

Drake, Desiigner

Credit: Drake/Instagram

Thomas Smith
By

Last night the Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas, Nevada – celebrating some of the biggest and best names in music. Think of it like US versions of The Brits, not necessarily as well-respected as its rivals (The Mercury Prize, The Grammys) but is still a decent barometer of the music scene of the moment.

Following performances from Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Ed Sheeran (via video link) and Cher, for some reason – it was Canadian rapper Drake who came out on top, picking up a massive 13 awards and breaking Adele’s record in the meantime. He wasn’t the only big name to scoop a handful of awards – Beyonce picked up Best Touring Artist, Twenty One Pilots for Top Group and Coldplay for Best Rock Group.

But when stars convene at awards shows, it turns into something a little bit more than just picking up gongs. Here’s the night, as told by the stars who were there.

Drake clearly had a lovely time with all his awards

@billboard 💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

4 MILLI ON THE WAY @bakanotnice

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

I just bet only the number 13 in roulette and won 150 banjos…giggity giggity – Desiigner Voice

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

13 years inside…13 awards on the night we share a stage together…proud of your evolution my brother @bakanotnice

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

My dad might have walked away from this pic and said "Da Celine Way"

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Nuh Shake Nuh Break

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Nicki Minaj was on hand to celebrate with her pal Drake

Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Miley had a bit of family time

LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha! #BBMAs #Malibu 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Host Ludacris made friends with Kid Rock at an after party.

Diddy celebrated the night with CJ Wallace – his old friend Notorious B.I.G’s son.

B.I.G. FOREVER!!! #HappyBirthdayBIG #itwasalladream @cjordanwallace

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Halsey, meanwhile got acquainted with with K-pop group, BTS, who became the first K-pop group to win a Billboard Award.

Congrats on the win guys! This is a massive moment for kpop! Love!!!!!!! #BTS

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

And Celine Dion had a blast during her performance

 