Last night the Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas, Nevada – celebrating some of the biggest and best names in music. Think of it like US versions of The Brits, not necessarily as well-respected as its rivals (The Mercury Prize, The Grammys) but is still a decent barometer of the music scene of the moment.

Following performances from Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Ed Sheeran (via video link) and Cher, for some reason – it was Canadian rapper Drake who came out on top, picking up a massive 13 awards and breaking Adele’s record in the meantime. He wasn’t the only big name to scoop a handful of awards – Beyonce picked up Best Touring Artist, Twenty One Pilots for Top Group and Coldplay for Best Rock Group.

But when stars convene at awards shows, it turns into something a little bit more than just picking up gongs. Here’s the night, as told by the stars who were there.

Drake clearly had a lovely time with all his awards

@billboard 💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

4 MILLI ON THE WAY @bakanotnice A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

I just bet only the number 13 in roulette and won 150 banjos…giggity giggity – Desiigner Voice A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

13 years inside…13 awards on the night we share a stage together…proud of your evolution my brother @bakanotnice A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

My dad might have walked away from this pic and said "Da Celine Way" A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Me and the guy from whatever buddy buddy comedy is coming out this year #CantNameOneMovie #HeHasANikeDeal #HowSway #ICantExplain A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Nuh Shake Nuh Break A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

Nicki Minaj was on hand to celebrate with her pal Drake

Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Miley had a bit of family time

LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha! #BBMAs #Malibu 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Host Ludacris made friends with Kid Rock at an after party.

So as you can see the real afterparty is in Kid Rock Suite! We Both #faded #BBMAs 🥃🥃🍃🍃 A post shared by @ludacris on May 21, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Diddy celebrated the night with CJ Wallace – his old friend Notorious B.I.G’s son.

B.I.G. FOREVER!!! #HappyBirthdayBIG #itwasalladream @cjordanwallace A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on May 21, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Halsey, meanwhile got acquainted with with K-pop group, BTS, who became the first K-pop group to win a Billboard Award.

Congrats on the win guys! This is a massive moment for kpop! Love!!!!!!! #BTS A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on May 21, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

And Celine Dion had a blast during her performance