The Billboard Music Awards – The best ‘grams of the night
Last night the Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas, Nevada – celebrating some of the biggest and best names in music. Think of it like US versions of The Brits, not necessarily as well-respected as its rivals (The Mercury Prize, The Grammys) but is still a decent barometer of the music scene of the moment.
Following performances from Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Ed Sheeran (via video link) and Cher, for some reason – it was Canadian rapper Drake who came out on top, picking up a massive 13 awards and breaking Adele’s record in the meantime. He wasn’t the only big name to scoop a handful of awards – Beyonce picked up Best Touring Artist, Twenty One Pilots for Top Group and Coldplay for Best Rock Group.
But when stars convene at awards shows, it turns into something a little bit more than just picking up gongs. Here’s the night, as told by the stars who were there.
Drake clearly had a lovely time with all his awards
Nicki Minaj was on hand to celebrate with her pal Drake
Miley had a bit of family time
Host Ludacris made friends with Kid Rock at an after party.
Diddy celebrated the night with CJ Wallace – his old friend Notorious B.I.G’s son.
Halsey, meanwhile got acquainted with with K-pop group, BTS, who became the first K-pop group to win a Billboard Award.
And Celine Dion had a blast during her performance