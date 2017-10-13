Pie've had the time of my life.

Your favourite Greggs snack says a lot about you. Cheese straws? You’re old-school (and there’s probably a Werther’s original stuck to your pocket). The Katsu Chicken Bake? You’re an absolute rebel, a fast-food outlaw, and you have little respect for society’s rules. The Sausage and Bean Bake? You are legitimately correct, my friend, a king or a queen, and I hope to sink my teeth into one with you soon.

Anyway, you know who else has a soft spot for the even softer filling of a piping hot Greggs pasty? That’s right: students of the University of Birmingham. One lover of fairly priced pastry goods, Nikki Gardner, contacted the beloved chain via Facebook to ask a question that, in retrospect, we all should have been asking: “Any chance of having a party in your shop?”

A party… in a Greggs… in the Midlands. It sounds like a mid-week treat to remember, to be honest, which should get any decent person’s mind whirring with golden brown bangers for the DJ – ideally Gregg himself – to drop: ‘I Can’t Baguette You Out of My Head’, ‘Pie Will Survive’, ‘You Are The First, My Pasty, My Everything’. Excitingly, Greggs responded with the grace and good vibes that we’ve come to expect from the shakermaker baker: “Can we come?”

Get down! The party, attended by Nikki’s student pals, happened last night, marked by the lip-smacking hashtag: #MinistryofGreggs” . Well, it looked proper tasty, because who wouldn’t want to get off their mash with a Mexican Chicken Oval Bite in hand? Greggs was sure to capture the carby rave in action with the video above. It is a cinematic masterwork.

As Dan strongly implies here, you gotta roll with it

James treated the party in a Greggs in Birmingham with the respect that it deserves

L.’s stomach is rumbling with FOMO

@DanKellyDJ is living a life that Calvin Harris Can only dream of

And, curiously, Walter Thunderfläsk‏ predicted all this over a year ago

What have we learned here? We have learned that, yes, dreams can become reality and that, high cholesterol aside, UK nightlife would be in better shape if more clubs came equipped with hotplates. Not totally sure how we all move forward after this series of massive revelations, but I think it might have something to do with a steak bake and a doughnut platter.