Twitter is in love with Liam Gallagher’s ‘Wall of Glass’ single

The verdicts are in, and Liam Gallagher’s pulled a blinder. Readying the solo album he once said would never happen, the ex-Oasis frontman is taking one hell of a risk with ‘As You Were’. But not only is he back this his gobby best – comparing brother Noel to Robbie Williams, regaling tales of hanging out with Snoop Dogg – he’s also hitting his musical stride with new single ‘Wall of Glass’.

Fans are pretty unanimous in their praise for Liam’s first big solo gambit, arriving a few days on from a triumphant live comeback in Manchester. That trademark swagger is there in spades, cut alongside frenzied harmonica, tub-thumping drums and some of the sharpest hooks he’s put his name to. “For me, it’s just a rock n roll tune, guitar music. Some people try to reinvent the wheel, but I just like to give it a good shine,” he told BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam. Here’s how fans are reacting.

Read more: Liam Gallagher: Back in business – the full NME cover feature

Some expected Liam to fall flat on his face with his first solo track – but they’re pleasantly surprised

Shawn says he’s “actually in love” with ‘Wall of Glass’

Others aren’t surprised in the slightest. This is the Liam we all know and love. As you were, etc.

The track is taken from debut solo album ‘As You Were’, which can’t come soon enough

No doubt about it, LG is back at the top

Some are even using this as ammo in the ongoing Blur v. Oasis war

But someone’s keen to tell NME they’re far from impressed

There’s always one contrary type.