This video of Blue dancing will make you feel better about your own moves

'All Rise' for some television gold

Remember Blue? The noughties pop band who released such “bangers” as ‘One Love’ and ‘If You Come Back’? They’re now back with a new book (Blue: All Rise, Our Story – in case you were wondering) and more music on the way.

But what’s really important is their current reunion also brought us 15 seconds of absolute telly gold. As part of their latest press rounds, the lads appeared on This Morning on Wednesday to perform a stripped back version of their 2001 song ‘All Rise’. However it wasn’t their singing that got the internet talking; it was their questionable dancing.

During their performance we were blessed with this momentous piece of broadcasting:

Iconic. And the Internet has gone mad for their slightly questionable Dad dancing.

Although some are less impressed:

And one Twitter user summed it up succinctly:

Bookmark this video – just in case you ever feel self-conscious about your own moves.

While on This Morning, Blue also spoke about their past bankruptcy. Simon Webbe explained: “When you hear the word, ‘bankruptcy’, you have this idea you have no money, but we chose to go down the route for business purposes”, affirming “we’re still here”, with Duncan James adding: “We were sued by management who tried to screw us over big time, so we liquidated the company. They went after each one of us at a time.”