Video: Take a step inside our first Under the Radar event with Starling Bank

What happened when hot new acts Age Of L.U.N.A. and Anteros played for NME Under The Radar with Starling Bank

As 300 lucky competition winners crammed into London’s Omeara for the first NME Under The Radar gig in association with Starling Bank last Wednesday, between them two of the capital’s hottest rising acts, Age Of L.U.N.A. and Anteros, proved that the underground scene is alive and kicking, and throwing out new stars faster than George Osbourne can print CVs. Headliners Age Of L.U.N.A. were the slinky future of British hip-hop, merging vital beats with scintillating slices of vintage soul and R&B, while Anteros brought Blondie and Britpop bang up to date in head-spinning tunes like ‘Drunk’ and ‘Tell Me Over Breakfast’. 2018, your champions have arrived.

Anteros

From: London, although singer Laura Hayden hails from Madrid, where she worked as an MTV presenter

What they sound like: Inspired by classic new wave pop bands like Blondie and The Pretenders, singer Laura Hayden put the band together after moving to London from Madrid, where she worked as an MTV presenter. Their alt-disco strut is an ultra-modern update of classic indie pop.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

They say: “We like to make people dance, basically. We just want to be groovy!”

Next gig: Anteros play at the Secret Garden Party this weekend (July 21-23) and several more festivals before embarking on a UK tour in September.

Age Of L.U.N.A.

From: London

What they sound like: A laid-back alternative to grime, Age Of L.U.N.A. plug into the classic soul grooves of A Tribe Called Quest and The Fugees to create a honeyed, glitch-friendly new form of British hip-hop. When singer Daniella Thomas isn’t rapping alongside Butch and Kyote, she’s breaking out her saxophone for a quick blast on the funk flugelhorn.

They say: “We put our life into the music – people gravitate to us because of that.”

Next gig: Age Of L.U.N.A. play at Tramlines festival this weekend (July 21-23) and will tour the UK in the autumn.

A word from our sponsors

When it comes to passions, we know a thing or two. Some people, like our founder, build banks. That’s their thing. Others prefer a wild crowd, scream-singing their crooked hearts out, and dancing like the world is about to cherry drop.

Passions are what make each of us individuals – the thing that puts fire in our bellies, gets us out of bed in the morning and moving long into the night. And at Starling Bank, we believe that everyone should be able to do more of what they love (and that money should be a help not a hindrance).

That’s why we’re supporting NME’s Under the Radar – giving a stage to bands turning their passion into their work, and helping people who love music to discover the hottest new acts at the same time.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

If you’d like to discover more with Starling Bank, you can download the app today.