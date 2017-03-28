Virgin sacrifice, blood baths and electrocution; Danzig’s bondage themed festival sounds terrifying

Like metal? Into bondage? Fancy a bit of torture with your chips and beer? Well it’s your lucky day, because Glenn Danzig – former Misfits overlord and prince of horror-punk darkness – has just announced the festival for you.

Taking place May 26-27 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California, Blackest of the Black Festival makes Download look like V. The bands are unsurprising – think Suicidal Tendencies, Corrosion of Conformity, Ministry and Discharge. No, it’s the extra curricular activities that are a little more leftfield.

Billed as not just a festival, but a ‘cultural escape’, the first attraction that leaps out is Castle Danzig, which the event’s website calls “a fully immersive walk-through experience of pain, pleasure, and metal” which is based on the music and graphic novels of Glenn Danzig himself. Think Harry Potter World, but for perverts. Here, punters will be able to experience being “placed in stocks, torture on the rack, and some light electrocution.” You’ll also get to take part a virgin sacrifice – ladies only, apparently – or get strapped into a straitjacket and placed into a padded cell. Something we’ve often longed for on particularly brutal Glastonbury hangovers. Oh, and if you’ve ever been interested in suspension (you know, when hooks are placed in your back and you’re dangled 20 ft from the ground), you can actually try that too. The fun never stops!

If all that sounds a bit full-on, then why not simply play on the giant Ouija board or enter the sugar skull painting contest – the winner gets to meet Glenn! Early bird tickets are, of course, $66.66. But what price a virgin sacrifice, say we.