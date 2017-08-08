We've all felt a bit ruff at festivals before, but this was something else entirely.

It was Visions Festival in east London at the weekend, as some of the most exciting acts in music got together to perform at a handful of venues within walking distance of one another. There was an official Visions dog show– in association with the charity All Dogs Matter – held in a park nearby, while the festival itself was awesome and essential, a veritable showcase of fantastic artists proving that 2017 is a stellar year for new music.

Nashville native Soccer Mommy performed at the tiny NTs, armed only with electric guitar to bring the place to a standstill with her lush, lofi ballads, while south London punks Shame absolutely destroyed clammy basement venue Mangle, with frontman Charlie Steen unbuttoning his shirt to mingle, sweaty and topless, with the crowd after the band delivered an apocalyptic rendition of the ‘The Lick’ (which just so happens to namecheck NME). Back at NTs, caustic balladeer Matt Maltese, often billed as the UK’s answer to Father John Misty, performed a heartbreaking set – hunched over a piano, backed by a bassist and a drummer – that concluded with ‘As The World Caves in’, a song he explained was about Donald Trump and Theresa May getting it on at the end of the world. London J-pop purveyors Kero Kero Bonito brought a smile to everyone’s faces, filling the Oval Space venue with their ludicrously buoyant brand of indie-pop, while Glaswegian DJ SOPHIE closed proceedings on the same stage, belting out shimmering, futuristic dance music while dressed as some kind of weird, pink blancmange.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The one-dayer was a fabulous event, inspiring in the diversity and newness of its talent. Arguably, though, the real stars of the festival were the canines in competition at the dog show, at which the pooches were invited to perform tricks, simply parade around before the admiring audience or – best of all – take part in the Twin Peaks-themed fancy dress competition. Here, then, are our favourite doggos from the Visions Festival 2017 dog show.

This very noble Dachshund

This lil cutester, who appears to know she’ll be off her mash at SOPHIE later

This old English sheepdog/Dalmatian cross who firmly knows that #alldogsmatter

This log lady, who knows that the owls are not what they seem

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Canine Laura Palmer (Laura Pawmer?)

This sadlad, who’s probably just been listening to Matt Maltese

Big thanks to @jenlongrules for hosting our Dog Show ! 📷 @rebecca_hughes_photography #visionsfestival #visionsfestival2016 #Hackney #visionsdogshow A post shared by Visions Festival (@visionsfestival) on Aug 9, 2016 at 5:11am PDT

This adorable yet somewhat coy ball of fluff

Lots of doggy fun including dogs dressed as Twin Peaks characters at @visionsfestival 😊🐶🍒#visionsfestival #visionsdogshow A post shared by Daniel (@mooch1979) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

This little guy, who won best trick and may or not already be off his mash

Totally in love with this guy. He won best trick! #visionsdogshow #hackneydogs #londondogs #dogspotting #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #bestinshow A post shared by Dog Spotting London (@dogspotting_london) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Save the dancing for Kero Kero Bonito, guys!

Golden Fetchy Doggo #Tama #VisionsDogShow #Dogs A post shared by Hugo Chavez (@planetshhhh) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

The winner of the Twin Peaks-themed fancy dress competition at Visions Festival 2017

Well deserved, so very well-deserved.