Viva Brother’s Short-Lived Career In Quotes

For some, they were the big hope for UK guitar music, completing world tours with the Wombats and their own idol, Morrissey. But with a knack for bad timing, Viva Brother – who seemed destined for another generation altogether – announced their split on April Fools day to collective sighs of relief.

“Thank you to everyone that has ever supported us or believed,” they wrote on their Twitter. “It has been an unbelievable journey.” (Followed by “And as for NME. Shame on you”.)

Indeed, it has been. Hardly shy of controversy, the Britpop revivalists were thrust into the spotlight a year ago with their debut album, ‘Famous First Words’. And whether it was from picking a fight with other musicians, being forced to change their name or creating their own sub-genre, the modest foursome have kept us entertained since.

Their new song, ‘I Don’t Want To Be Loved’, is now on YouTube. The track, which contains the lyrics, “If I snooze the alarm, then will anybody notice I’m gone” almost appears to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

So, in memory of the revolutionary band that never was, we take a look back at some of their most memorable quotes. Farewell, Viva Brother! You were fun while you lasted.

At their debut show at the Flowerpot: “If anybody here doesn’t want to see the future of music, leave now.”

During their first NME interview: “We want to headline Glastonbury. And we will.”

On hype: “We always expected a big reaction. The most surprising thing to us is that all this hasn’t happened sooner.”

On their sound: “It’s the sort of music that will blow your mind”; “We know Britpop is a dirty word. We don’t care.”

On their peers: “We’re sick of all these American bands. The Drums can do one. As can all those bands with beards. It’s time for a proper band with some bollocks.”

On their critics: “We’re already polarising opinion massively. People might think we’re arrogant, but it’s just belief. We know how amazing we are. And soon everyone else will.”

“The people that are fucked off at us because we got signed quickly, are the people that haven’t got the bollocks to admit that they’re wrong.”

On their critics (again): “As much as people can dislike our songs you have to admit that they’re well written songs. It’s exciting and very romantic. I don’t care what some fucker journalist writes.”

On their peers (again): “We’re not anti-American bands; there are some popular bands in America that we don’t like. I don’t know because I’ve not taken notice of late, but I’ve just found it very safe and very by the book and happily suck dick to get where they want to go.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

On their goals: “We do believe in our music and we are arrogant bastards, but we have a laugh with it. I really do think we can be the biggest band in the world.”

On Liam Gallagher: “He’s trying a bit hard to be relevant, isn’t he? ‘Different Gear, Still Speeding’ sounds like the name of a Status Quo album. A lot of people compare me to Liam, which I find ludicrous, because for one thing I’m actually articulate.”

On the state of music: “We’re here, we want to be rock stars and we’re not afraid to tell people. Bands such as Fleet Foxes are awful -— even Kings Of Leon aren’t rock stars. Who’ve we got left? Pete Doherty?”

On their heroes: “We’re big fans of The Smiths, Morrissey in particular, and I think the way he conducts himself has translated into the way we conduct ourselves.”

On their new genre: “Hopefully we can create our own period of music that won’t be the same as Bripop but like that. We like to call it Gritpop. All I care about is getting guitar music back on the radio where it belongs.”

On the name change: “We still think we’re a fucking good band. We got tunes, and four letters isn’t going to change any of that.”